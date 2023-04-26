In 1766, the Massachusetts House of Representatives built a viewing gallery in the State House so that the public could watch their elected officials engage in debates and legislative proceedings.
It was the first of the 13 colonies to do this and according to historian Gordon Wood in his book “Power & Liberty,” this was “an important step in the democratization of American political culture.”
To say things have gone downhill since then would be an understatement. Massachusetts today has one of the worst ratings in the nation when it comes to government transparency and, judging by the response (or lack thereof) from the few people who actually run the state, it doesn’t look like that’s about to change anytime soon.
We had reason for optimism last year when candidate Maura Healey promised to make the governor’s office open and transparent, finally ending its exemption from Open Meeting Laws.
Once elected, Gov. Healey seems to have had a change of heart, and so our executive branch is apparently going to keep that exemption and there’s little indication that our legislative branch is going to step up and do the right thing, either.
This came to light recently when the House passed a much-needed tax relief bill that will benefit parents, caregivers, seniors, renters, small businesses and investors.
Gov. Healey deserves immense credit for this, citing the high cost of living and doing business here. She understands how our state needs to be competitive with other states and her leadership on this is what prompted Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, to finally bring these tax cuts to a vote after refusing to do so under Gov. Baker.
Also to Healey’s credit, she had public hearings on her plan, something apparently unneeded in the House where Mariano rules with a single voice.
As progressive group Act on Mass pointed out in emails, Mariano’s bill never even had a public hearing, and the House Ways and Means Committee gave state reps. 60 minutes to vote on sending the bill to the floor.
Twenty-four reps. voted favorably and eight reps. withheld their votes, but the House will not reveal any names because they refuse to let the public know how anyone votes in committee.
Most insultingly, the bill was rushed to the floor in 48 hours, so lawmakers and the public had less than two days to read this $1.1 billion bill. As Act on Mass stated, this is deliberate as the less time between the release of a bill and the vote, the harder it is to fight it.
Tucked into this bill is an attempt by the House to gut Chapter 62F, a law passed by voters on a ballot question in 1986 and used only twice since then. The law requires Beacon Hill to return excess taxes to taxpayers based on what they paid to the state. The bill Mariano pushed through would keep 62F in place but require the rebates to be divided equally among all taxpayers.
It’s not the first time Beacon Hill has trampled democracy in this manner as they have ignored the will of voters several times on ballot questions dealing with taxes, marijuana, the death penalty and campaign finance. This is tragic as ballot questions are the very essence of democracy, they’re democracy in action as citizens get to vote on their own laws.
Some on Beacon Hill are trying to increase transparency and, in an excellent case of how politics makes for strange bedfellows, a few very progressive Democrats will often join Republicans to make committee votes public, along with committee testimony. Sadly, none of our area state reps. will do so.
Kirsten Kassner, D-Hamilton; Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover; Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; and Tram Nguyen, D-Andover; have all voted in lockstep to Mariano’s commands.
Bob Woodward once claimed that democracy dies in darkness, it is both sad and unfortunate that our reps. are choosing to keep us in the dark.
Lenny Mirra is a former state representative for the 2nd Essex District and writes a newsletter for Substack called The Mirra Memo.
