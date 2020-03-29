It’s rational that adolescents, especially in the high school age range, would balk at the notion of social distancing.
Teens spend their lives in constant proximity to their best friends, whom they interact with perpetually. It’s a structure of incessant socialization that kids are not only habituated to, but inherently and fervidly dependent on.
Youth is tied by a big need to conform. Life is based on social hierarchy; there’s status and security in being part of a group, and it’s terrifying when that’s removed. Right now, prudent adults are in agreement that social distancing is our most viable option, and look at this pandemic with the perspective of a global population united under a common cause. It’s almost uplifting. But for kids with friends under less stringent house rules as them, this isn’t a community effort, it’s ostracization.
To clarify, this was not written by the parent of that one friend you have who is always being oppressively tracked on “find my iPhone.” I was a senior in high school last year, and after graduating I decided to take a gap year to travel and earn money before going back to school.
For my first “semester,” I backpacked through the South Pacific, staying in hostels with people from all over the United States, whom I’m still in touch with. However, since returning, there have been challenges. It’s easy to feel alienated when surrounded by the doldrums of domestic life, while your friends are hundreds of miles away, immersed in college life.
With that in mind, I feel I’ve developed habits that are critical to keeping a level of sanity during social distancing, self-imposed or not.
Give yourself projects:
Kids now have a lot of free time, typically mitigated by academics or sports, that is going to pass excruciatingly slowly without mentally enriching pursuits.
I wasn’t an avid student in high school. I read 60% of all of the assigned books under the prejudice that they weren’t worth my time simply because they were mandated. But after a few months without organized learning, I was desperately in need of academic stimulation, and I was able to teach myself to enjoy reading.
I found that working toward goals, developing a skill, or expanding your understanding of a subject is crucial to passing idle days with a feeling of satisfaction. Reading, learning to cook, journaling, or learning how to keep your car running are all great projects to occupy the mind and give days a sense of purpose.
Filter the influx of content:
Our generation has access to such an unprecedented amount of content, the struggle becomes filtering out the nonsense.
Anything on Snapchat is not worth paying attention to now. Watching videos of your friends hanging out who aren’t following quarantine protocol only exacerbates the loneliness. The actual news stories on Snapchat are 10-second clips of incomprehensible reports produced with the intent of getting views: clickbait.
Instead, focus on credible news outlets. Expanding your understanding of this pandemic – its potency and severity – can help clarify why all the precautions are so necessary. Furthermore, paying attention to local, national and international efforts to combat COVID-19 can help develop those ties to community, a sense of belonging, and collective action toward a common cause that young people are lacking right now.
Be compatible with family:
The dynamics of being in constant and exclusive contact with parents and siblings are precarious. Young adults are at the age where they’re drifting away from home, thinking for themselves and substantiating their own ambitions. It’s important to find time to feel independent, whether that be in your room, reading, journaling, or outside, walking the dog or running. Feeling self-sufficient is critical to maintaining family relationships.
This is your sole community for the time being. Not to convolute our current predicament as positive, but in the chaos of school and social life, there is rarely an opportunity to reconnect with family. Eat dinner together, play board games, watch a movie, if you can come to a consensus. High school is a frenetic game of pruning and nurturing relationships, yet often the people who get the least attention are the ones you live with.
Unlike youth movements in history, the campaign to move kids inside can’t be built on impetuous or glorified acts of defiance and revolution. It will require patience and discipline, something we’re typically not associated with. But by applying the proper heuristics to social distancing, we can persevere and be part of the solution.
Seamus Webster lives in Newburyport.
