Getting there: Hearing about other people’s travel delays is as dull as hearing about their car troubles, or leg day at their gym. However, I will note that we did the classic “missed our connection at JFK” on our way to St. Thomas, which at least sounds kind of cool. If you’re going to miss a connection, you might as well miss one there. A beleaguered Delta employee got us the last two seats on an American flight later in the day. She promised our luggage would be rerouted.
We were dubious but what could we do? On our way to the American terminal, located approximately 57 miles away, David just happened to notice the number of the flight we had just been on posted over a random luggage carousel. We stopped, and five minutes later our overstuffed bags appeared. If David hadn’t casually glanced to his right at that exact moment, our luggage would have joined the ranks of lost luggage everywhere, destined to sit forever in a dusty warehouse. and we would have been wearing “Virgins do it better” T-shirts for the next seven days.
Mountaintop: One of my favorite places in St. Thomas is a crazy, football field-sized gift shop called Mountaintop, supposedly where the banana daquiri was invented. I’m skeptical, but the banana daquiris are so good that I’m not going to argue. It’s located at 1,200 feet, which probably doesn’t sound that high, but if you’ve ever been to the Virgin Islands, you know what the roads and hills are like – the switchbacks, doglegs and corkscrews at every turn. In the parking lot on our way out, we saw a couple of sad tourists whose Jeep had given up the ghost right there at the top of the world. They were being attended to, appropriately enough, by something called Xtreme Towing. I can just imagine that call to the car rental agency … .
Kekoa: We had an amazing day onboard the catamaran Kekoa, which has an incredible backstory – it’s a handbuilt boat, lost and wrecked not once but twice in its life, and brought back by the love and dedication of its builder/owners, brothers Jamison and Ryan Witbeck (there’s a phenomenal YouTube video that tells this story, easily found by googling “Kekoa,” or going to blacksailsvi.com). Kekoa is as pristine and gorgeous as the scenery around her, and we had a fantastic time sailing and snorkeling around St. Thomas and St. John.
Captain Jamison, during his safety talk, asked guests to always have “one hand for the drink and one for the boat,” and not to move around when the conditions were rocky. The guy sitting opposite us did everything he could to ignore this advice – repeatedly stumbling over everyone’s feet to get to the rail for selfies, not holding onto anything as the boat was plunging through the waves. Was it so very wrong of me, then, that I secretly hoped for his phone to hit the deck, skitter down the length of boat, and then – splash! – drop into the turquois blue waters? Sadly, this did not happen. Bad me.
Kayaking: We had another wonderful day kayaking to nearby Henley Cay, Scott Bay and Honeymoon Bay, around the north shore of St. John. At Henley, I saw corals that looked something like they used to when I first saw them as a child – vibrant and colorful. The coral has taken a beating in recent years, both from the bleaching phenomenon and the hurricanes that have raked the bottom of the shallow waters and devastated the reefs. This trip was the first time in years that I have seen signs of recovery.
Shark! Snorkeling off Gallows Point, our resort in St. John, we had a slightly heart-stopped encounter with what we later found out was a nurse shark. David saw it first, raised his head and said, “Shark! There’s a big shark!” I looked down somewhat frantically and there in the cloud of sand I caught a glimpse of a large, gray head. OK, enough for me, that’s good, I saw it, let’s go! We powered away as fast as our fins would let us and now have a story we can dine out on. The shark also gets larger every time we tell it.
The song of my people: I’ve never been one for Florida because I truly do believe it’s heaven’s waiting room, but this trip showed me St. John isn’t too far behind. COVID travel reluctance is very much over, and the island was filled with many others of a certain age. It was a little disconcerting to look around and see hordes of baby boomers, enjoying the same things I was. However, the island businesses need to make a living, and I’m glad that they are.
I’ll always love you, Virgin Islands, and I’m happy (enough) to share you. Be well until I see you again.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) can be found in her kitchen trying to make banana daquiris like the ones they serve at Mountaintop and failing utterly.
