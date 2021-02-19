Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury are included in the Triton Regional School District while Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury and other surrounding towns have separate school districts. They all are great communities filled with kind and wonderful people.
The commonality in the area, that all public schools share this year, is one of failure in education. These shameful performances were reported by The Daily News in December, openly recognized and admitted to by the school superintendents in Amesbury, Newburyport, Pentucket and the TRSD.
While some have failed, others have thrived. Thirty public elementary schools, plus charter schools, private schools and “homeschoolers,” across the state are open to in-school learning.
These kids are in school four and five days per week; they are happy, content, motivated and enjoying social interactions with their classmates. They are emotionally strong and stable, being tested routinely and learning. In other words: normal. Parents are delighted with the kids' progress, even though many have made sacrifices and pay twice for the schooling — once by way of property taxes to the towns and once by way of tuition payments to the schools their kids attend.
How can public schools stand around and watch while others make it work?
The stunning fact is some kids are in school and, for the most part, the public school kids are not. Does this make any sense to anyone? Why aren’t the public school kids in school? How do you justify this? The silence is deafening.
Please don’t argue that remote or hybrid programs are working to any degree for the masses. They are not. Remote = failure and hybrid = 40% success, which is a failing grade.
Both programs are broken crutches, and feeble attempts of complacent means, setting a new lower bar for public education.
The kids deserve and need much more, the parents are paying with nothing to show.
Two-thirds of the school year is wasted and no encouraging signs ahead. Why aren’t more families, friends, newspapers, local select boards and councils, area representatives, senators, DESE and Gov. Charlie Baker doing something about this?
Why wasn’t something done last fall?
Sadly, the root cause lies primarily with the teachers and their union — maybe, it’s time to terminate agreements for nonperformance — supported by school administrations and school committees. They have effectively enabled dysfunction in education.
Do any show remorse or acknowledge complicity? No.
The effect is obvious, the kids and parents have suffered for the past six months and longer.
School committee members are good, hardworking, smart and nice people, but the task at hand is to manage the business of education.
If the school committee cannot manage the business successfully, they need to step down; if they find a way to manage successfully, they need to step up!
The ones who have no control are the kids, the ones we truly care for and love. Since the kids are helpless, parents and others need to be directly involved to help solve the current problem of failure in the educational process.
Don’t take no for an answer. Make calls, send emails, write letters, attend Zoom meetings, use Facebook and Twitter, peacefully and respectfully voice your opinions and take a firm stand for the kids. Stick to the facts.
Start at the federal level with senators and representatives. Go to Gov. Baker, move to Commissioner Jeff Riley at the DESE, continue with your state senators and representatives, send letters to The Daily News and Boston Globe, talk to your neighbors, solicit help from grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and anyone else who will listen, and demand change right now.
What is the importance of children and grandchildren, why do they need to be educated, what is their purpose in life, what’s all the big deal about the kids?
The big deal is the kids are the future and we go to our graves helping them, just like the help we received when we were kids.
There are many smart and good people out there willing to help and effect the change needed. Are you one of them? Don’t despair and don’t give up, your efforts will prevail and your children will harvest the fruits of your labor … all the way to the classroom.
Ash Wednesday has come and gone, and in education only ashes remain.
Jim Moran lives in Byfield.
