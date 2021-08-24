I’ve never been a fan of big-time sports. Back in my coaching years, I was into them more, but now they seem to have gotten too big.
I guess I just like smallness. Luckily, high school sports, at least in New England, have stayed small.
Back in my day, the football stadium would be full of fans every weekend. As a young boy, you couldn’t wait to get to high school to play football to the cheers of the crowd.
And playing football in high school certainly paid off for me because it kept me in school. Being a poor student, I could have quit school easily if it wasn’t for football.
Today’s local athletes do not have the benefit of a full stadium for every game. They are lucky if they can get their families to come see them play.
In some regards, I think that is all the better. They play sports because they love it, not to please the fans.
They want to excel and feel better about themselves — they want to win for their team. Consequently, they don’t get large egos, they remain humble and modest.
A couple of years ago, I had an opportunity to go to Texas and watch a high school football game. What a different experience from New England.
I couldn’t get over the size of the school and the stadium, or the number of athletes taking part. The crowd was so big.
There was a lot of pressure on those kids playing. I am so glad I played in a small town, for even when the stadium was full, it was nothing like that. I think I would have gotten lost on a big team.
In my day, high school did not offer many sports. There was football, basketball and baseball, and that’s about it.
We didn’t have a track at the school so if they wanted to hold a track meet, they had to use the mall by the courthouse downtown, so it never got to be a popular sport. Today, there are so many more opportunities and I am so impressed with the large turnout for all of these different sports.
I love to follow high school sports in the newspaper. The Newburyport Daily News does a great job of covering these athletics. I am so impressed and I wish I could see the games in person but I can’t get there.
Most games are held during the week, after school, usually not until 4 p.m. It is just too late for me, and I am sure many other people, to attend one.
I for one feel particularly bad that I do not go to support these teams. If it wasn’t for the Newburyport Daily News, I would never know what is going on.
I have read about some boys and girls that are outstanding and it is so interesting for me to follow their progress. I would be happy just to meet some of these fine athletes, many of whom will continue to play in college.
I do love to go watch a football game at UNH when I can. Their football is just the right size if you ask me. The athletes are amateurs, as it should be. And the football is outstanding.
Last year, because of COVID, I did not get to follow many sports. This year, I am confident things will be much better.
With September just around the corner, I know that soon I will be following high school sports in the Newburyport Daily News again.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
