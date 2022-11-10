Each year at this time, the United States celebrates Veterans Day. We veterans receive so many thank-yous through the year that it is hardly necessary to have a whole day set aside.
I received so many thank-yous, it’s really dumbfounding. Every time someone says thank you to me, I thank them for showing their appreciation.
Recently, on Oct. 8-9, I had quite a weekend. In Hudson, there is a World War II museum which had a reenactment of World War II American soldiers going against Germans to take over an airfield.
Hundreds of people sat along the field to watch as weapons were fired with blank rounds – it was very realistic. The museum has done this two years in a row. I was to speak at a roundtable two days in a row.
I and two other veterans (different veterans on each day) would sit at a table facing an audience. It was quite an experience and I’m glad I have spoken in public before because I was able to handle it.
Usually, my daughter, Mary Ann, escorts me to these events – she was unable to attend so my youngest son, Daniel, brought me. Also sitting in the audience were my other two sons, Dana and Bobby Chouinard. They had driven to spend the day and I was so proud to be able to get up and speak with my three sons in the audience.
In the fields of the museum, World War II equipment was spread throughout. Trucks, tanks, guns, tractors, all spread out. Whenever I wanted to go see a piece of equipment, someone would drive me in a jeep to look at things.
One thing I really wanted to see was a 90mm gun, like the one I fired in Europe. Unfortunately, they didn’t have one. They did have a German 88mm gun. It was way out in the field and a man drove Daniel and I out to see it. We stood in front of the gun and had our photo taken. I was so pleased.
The picture was taken on a smartphone and I pleaded with Daniel to get me a hard copy so I could show it around. It’s a beautiful photo; I need to get it framed.
That meant so much to me because the 88mm was a well-respected gun. Any soldier who fought in Europe knew and respected that gun. You could drop and execute a round so efficiently.
We would be standing around chatting and we would hear a whistle. We knew we had to drop to the ground immediately because if we didn’t beat the round, we would have been sprayed with shrapnel from the shells. I saw shells from the 88, so I knew all about the damage it could do.
The weekend was great and I’m so glad I had a chance to do that.
While I wouldn’t wish war on anyone, I’m so glad that I experienced and survived it. So for me, every day is Veterans Day. I think I better get to a store and buy a larger hat because my head is getting so big.
When I walk, my feet barely touch the ground. Life is a big joy and I want to thank all of the Americans for being so kind to us veterans and I wish I could shake everyone’s hands.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.