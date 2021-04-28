For the past 4½ years, I have been living, or as I prefer, thriving, in an assisted living facility in Newburyport without assistance.
At 92 years of age, my mental and physical attributes are in very good shape.
My ego goes up when people take me for a much younger person. So how did I get here?
In 2016, my wife was suffering from autoimmune disease, which ravaged her body. Normal home duties were becoming difficult, so we decided to move from our condo in Parker Ridge to a local facility that offered the care and comfort that was required at this stage of our lives.
Unfortunately, she passed away a short time after our move. After 60 years of marriage, I was alone.
I read a column in The New York Times by Charles M. Blow who gave me perspective on what I was facing.
He wrote, "The sudden intrusion of death into your life changes you. At least, it is changing me. It reminds me that life is terribly short, that we are all passing through life, ever so briefly. And that has impressed upon me how important it is to live boldly, bravely and openly to embrace every part of me and to celebrate it."
Initially, it was traumatic to live in a 466-square-foot room after a 2,500-square-foot condo, but I soon found after all the "stuff" was gone, all my needs were satisfied.
We come into this world with nothing and go out the same way. There are no rental vans carrying stuff following a hearse. Making new friends was tedious because my interests were driven by what was happening in the world. Many companions here were content to live and let live.
The direction my life was to take came in what I call an "aha" moment when I opened a butter pack for a companion at breakfast.
Small, plastic packets of butter, sugar, creamers defy the best of us but for someone afflicted with Parkinson's, it can be a disheartening experience.
So my journey started by being helpful at meal times, which grew into relationships listening to life stories, visiting shut-ins, holding a hand where needed. I came to the realization that I was finally living where life had dictated: home.
In the span of my lifetime, there has been a monumental change in living conditions. I recall as a youngster hearing scary stories about "old people's homes" where they went to die, often alone.
Now, there are facilities for all age groups to live out their lives in an environment that encourages activity for those that want it. It is remarkable that old people can adapt to many situations. Those who lived through the Depression are prime examples.
Say what you will about bingo, it is still alive and well, along with trivia, cinema, crafts, poker, bridge, van trips, exercise, Book Club, Garden Club, three meals a day in a dining room plus Happy Hour. There is still life to be lived as long as our good Lord provides it for us.
The sign on my door states a fact, "Thrive, don't just survive."
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
