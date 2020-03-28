"The cure must not be worse than the problem!"
Trump tweet
On March 24, President Donald Trump held a press conference on the coronavirus crisis. These daily conferences had become barometers of the mercurial president’s mood swings and preoccupations.
They started out being wildly unrealistic in early March, then became more pragmatic when the president realized he had been exposed to the virus at Mar-a-Largo. But after he tested negative, he returned to his same old bombastic self.
But a funny thing had happened. Despite his lack of understanding about the nature and severity of the pandemic, his poll numbers had gone up. The public seemed to be able to overlook his faults and give him grudging respect. He was in charge and had inherited some topflight scientists who were not afraid to contradict him in public, though you could see it had taken its toll on their patience and health.
It was difficult to take your eyes off of the president. His imposing presence dominated the screen. It was obvious who was in charge. He had also dwarfed his political opponents. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders had dropped off the radar.
But on the 24th, it was clear that Trump was preoccupied with Wall Street, which had tanked once again. In his own inarticulate way, he expressed his awe at the financial center.
He sounded like a young boy whose father had just taken him downtown for the first time. He mentioned the beautiful, tall buildings and powerful symbols of what he called the world’s largest economy.
It was clear this was the center of his universe. The contrast with his scientific experts was striking. They were serious, realistic and were continuing to use hard data to educate the public about the pandemic. They had a daily bully pulpit, which made them the envy of their colleagues in the climate sciences.
Trump’s awe and palpable belief in the power of Wall Street was a perfect metaphor for the yawning gulf between the president’s world view and that of the scientists behind him.
They undoubtedly viewed Wall Street as a pretty overblown piece of architecture vanity, sitting on an ephemeral sliver of geology, on a run of the mill planet, orbiting around an average star, in an average galaxy in a not necessarily so unique universe.
They knew that nature, not Donald Trump, not Wall Street, was in charge. Humans would just have to wait for the pandemic to run its course. It was not going to end on Easter morning just because Donald Trump thought that would make a “fantastic timeline.”
Judging from what had happened in China and Italy, the pandemic would still be peaking on Easter morning and would not disappear until it ran out of hosts in mid-May at the earliest. If the president relaxed the social-distancing practices any sooner, it would only increase the severity and duration of the pandemic.
But Trump was right about one thing. The economy was strong and would bounce back after the pandemic was over. But if he relaxed social- distancing measures after only practicing them for 14 days, millions more people would die. And they would not bounce back.
Even the early Italians knew that you had to isolate infected patients for at least 40 days “quaranta giorni,” from which we derive the term "quarantine."
So all humans can do is to continue to do our best to not become infected so the virus will run out of hosts and die out of its own accord.
Bill Sargent is a North Shore science writer and contributing columnist. His most recent book, "North of Boston, Living on the Edge of a Warming World" is available in local bookstores and through http://plumislandoutdoors.org, and at www.ingramcontent.com. Due to an abundance of caution, he will not be leading his biweekly beach walks from the North Beach parking lot until we flatten the curve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.