Freedom means different things to different people. For me, freedom means being able to walk either way down the cereal aisle at Shaw's.
Reversing course because I forget the Maple Pecan Crunch, and turning around and walking the other way made me feel like Leo DeCaprio in "Titanic" with his arms out, exulting, “I’m the king of the world!”
Similarly, at the Loft Outlet in Kittery right after Maine lifted its mask mandate, I took a picture of the sign on the door that said: “Masks are not required for fully vaccinated customers” because it seemed impossible, too good to be true.
“No mask, really?” I uttered disbelievingly to the saleslady behind the counter. “No mask!” she replied, with a smile that I could actually see. I whipped off my mask and let out a whoop of joy.
In Newburyport the other day, I chatted with the owner of a new business. We talked for a good five minutes and we weren’t 6 feet apart. I learned about his other store, how excited he is to be in town, and how warmly the locals have welcomed him.
When we parted, we introduced ourselves and he stuck his hand out and I took it. We shook hands. It felt revolutionary.
Is this what getting out of prison is like? I’ve been as COVID compliant as required. I’ve faithfully done what was asked. The one time I accidentally went into Michael’s Crafts without my mask on was like one of those dreams where you’re naked in public. I went hot and cold and rushed from the store, clutching my face.
But I am joyfully done, fully vaccinated. I feel like a golden retriever with my head out a car window, mouth open in a happy grin, ears flying.
I have no underlying conditions that require me to continue precautions. In fact, I have often wondered why my none-too-sterile face covering, which spends a lot of time rolling around the back seat of my car, was ever enough to gain me entry into public places.
Like everyone else, I look like I am heading into surgery. The reality of the hygiene of my mask is probably somewhat different.
There a lot of things out there that can, and ultimately will, kill us. We seem to have forgotten that we can die of things other than COVID.
I managed to keep all of my medical appointments over the last year, but that’s not true for many. The statistics I have read about the number of missed doctors visits, cancer screenings, routine childhood vaccinations and the like are sobering.
Recently, I calculated that I have about 7,300 days until I am 80, barring an early departure. I may well live longer than that, but there are no promises about the quality of life beyond that point — nor any before it, for that matter. To the best of my ability, I intend to make every single one of those days count with my family and friends.
COVID prison didn’t change me, but it certainly sharpened my appetite and appreciation for life. Now, if you will excuse me, I’m going to walk both ways down the cereal aisle just because I can.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and can often be found with her head out the car window.
