On Labor Day Monday, I sat on a plastic chair inside Sandy Bay Yacht Club in Rockport for the annual sailing awards ceremony.
This event was usually held out on the dock, but the weather was wet for the first time all summer. The space is a small one, with a stone fireplace and a tall wood-beamed ceiling. The walls are covered with burgees – colorful pennants from other yacht clubs.
Normally, being inside on a wet day would be a little depressing but not today. I looked around me and wondered why this ceremony seemed so special and different and it hit me – 50 or 60 people were crowded together, elbow to elbow, in a single room. I realized how much I had missed occasions like this.
Tiny little Sandy Bay has been our beacon of normalcy during COVID. My husband and I often said – only half kidding – that if the rest of the world had handled COVID the way SBYC did, we would have all been better off.
The club board could have canceled all sailing and racing for two years but they found ways to make things happen. Socials and official get-togethers were canceled but we all got out on the water. What a joy that was when so much else in life had simply vanished.
And now we were back together. I looked around the room and thought about my 30-plus years there. I mused about how many people I knew there, how kind everyone was, how welcoming they were to all newcomers. But I was practically a rookie compared to others – my husband had known many here for his entire life.
I thought about the myriad connections among the people sitting there, and it made me recall a National Institutes of Health study I had run across recently confirming that social connection is literally crucial to life.
Titled “Social Relationships and Mortality Risk – a Meta-Analytic Review,” the authors state their findings plainly: “The quality and quantity of individuals’ social relationships has been linked not only to mental health but also to mortality ... the magnitude of this effect is comparable with quitting smoking and exceeds many other well-known risk factors. ... Individuals do not exist in isolation.”
Individuals do not exist in isolation, but we always knew this, didn’t we? In “How to Navigate Life,” her best-selling book about finding and creating purpose, Belle Liang, Ph.D., (with her co-author Timothy Klein) frequently uses the phrase “your people,” which she defines as “your kids, your parents, your significant others, your co-workers, your friends.”
She writes: “In a world that is both more connected and more isolating than ever, we’re often tempted to do life on our own. Finding your people is finding those who share deep core values.”
“Your people” – your circle of social connection, the ties that make a full tapestry of life. Can we live without “our people?” We can, but we lose so much of what makes life a joyful, challenging, messy and ultimately rich affair.
It’s certainly possible to live a stripped-down life with limited social interaction, but it’s a sterile choice. It’s also one that incurs its own risk factors as the authors of the study cited above note.
The awards ceremony nearly over, I was reaching for my jacket when I heard my name and snapped to attention. Steve Ouellette, race committee chair and the ceremony moderator, was speaking about my writing and how I had documented my improvement as a sailor over time.
He said how moving and humorous he and others had found it and then named me as this year’s winner of the Race Committee chairman’s award for outstanding crew.
My mouth fell open and tears sprang to my eyes. I accepted the trophy and hugged it to my chest. My cup was truly running over now.
May you all find your own kind of Sandy Bay, and may you find – and embrace – your people.
Marilyn Archibald lives in West Newbury. Email her at: archie4618@aol.com.
