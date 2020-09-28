I was not sure what to expect for my first summer in Newburyport, even with COVID-19.
I was thankful that the city worked with Matter to message the downtown area as a place to visit safely by doing your part to wear a mask. It was humbling for the Custom House Maritime Museum to represent history when so few nonprofits could be opened.
I missed seeing the tall ships, participating in Touch-a-Boat, or planning the first Archives Day (with the Newburyport Public Library Archival Center and Central Congregational Church).
I have not taken any neighborhood or cemetery tours, nor participated in the proud Yankee Homecoming festivities. Some would say the summer in Newburyport was very unusual and we all missed out, including me.
My daughter, at the age of 3, asked if a fish knows it is wet?
Initially, I thought unless something changes, the fish knows no difference. Well, something did change and us fishes did notice. Even this newcomer noticed something was different in Newburyport.
Downtown stores and restaurants spilled out onto the streets with a more pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare. Many visitors were locals exploring their own backyards since long-distance travel was not an option. We even had people stop into the Custom House who said for years they had walked by but never had the time to stop in. Time did slow down – for some, too much! — and creativity became the mantra for all to survive.
The Custom House Maritime Museum operated four days a week and we converted much of our programming to virtual. We adjusted events to have reduced numbers and found the merit in experimenting with new models.
It may not have been an ideal summer, but one I am thankful for and hope we have learned that being adaptive to difficult situations makes us appreciate what is often taken for granted.
The cooler weather and shorter days now indicate more change is on the horizon.
After Columbus Day, the Custom House Maritime Museum will be open to the public Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4. For all the other days, we will continue to work safely and prepare for next summer. Next time you are walking by, stop in and visit.
Joan Whitlow is executive director of the Custom House Maritime Museum. For more: https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/.
