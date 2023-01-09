As I write this great news is being shared on the status of Damar Hamlin showing remarkable improvement after suffering a traumatic injury during last week’s “Monday Night Football” game.
In a tweet by the Buffalo Bills, “Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he has appeared to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” Fabulous news as America and the world has held their breath the last three days.
Football is a violent game; of all sports it is easily No. 1 in that respect. As football has evolved, especially in the last couple of decades, rules have been put in place to curtail serious injuries. Especially with regard to leading with the helmet defined as targeting. However, as it is plain to see, there are still situations where very serious injuries occur. One of the biggest reasons for this is how much bigger, faster and stronger football players are now.
In my junior year at the University of Florida in 1974, Burton Lawless was in my basketball coaching class. Burton was an All-American offensive guard who went on to play several seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 235 pounds.
For that time, he looked and was a formidable athlete. Today, at the same playing weight, he would be outweighed by today’s offensive linemen by at least 50 pounds. For linemen now on both sides of the ball, 300-plus pounds is normal. and with all the training football players do now, their speed and strength make for some vicious hits.
There was another example of a brutal hit the same day as Damar Hamlin’s. In the Cotton Bowl played last Monday afternoon, Tulane was driving in the closing seconds of the game for what became the winning touchdown. On one of the last plays, the USC defensive back hit the Tulane receiver at full speed.
The ferocious hit was helmet to helmet. As much as players try to not make such hits, at game speed a change in either player’s trying to avoid these collisions can’t be helped. In this instance, as soon as both players hit the ground, they were both unconscious.
Thankfully, it only took a few seconds for them to regain consciousness. However, they both had their bells rung. Both players got to their feet in a reasonably amount of time and were helped to their respective benches. The camera followed the Tulane player, who when he sat down had his head back trying to deal with his pain. There was no doubt they both suffered concussions.
In the last decade, research has shown how many former NFL football players suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. From the National Center for Heath Research, CTE is defined as “a brain disorder that is caused by repeated head injuries. Common symptoms include memory loss, impaired judgment, aggression, and depression.”
For us Patriots fans, I found an interesting statistic. “One famous example of CTE is former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez committed suicide in prison where he was serving time for murder. The autopsy results revealed that he had a severe case of CTE – the worst case ever reported on such a young man (Hernandez was only 27 years old).” Whether this had anything to do with his crimes is unknown.
So where does this leave football going forward? For Damar’s freak accident, where all the danger of his heartbeat cycle unfortunately timed the hit just right and sent him into cardiac arrest. It’s clear that both the NCAA and the NFL are doing all they can to prevent severe injuries and long-term brain damage.
Whether research will ever be able to make equipment, especially in regard to helmets, that will keep head trauma to a minimum is a long-term goal for the game that provides so much entertainment. Football has evolved to a very important part of America’s culture and will continue to be.
Kevin Noa lives in Merrimac.
