What to call it?
“Washington” is taken, and “Columbia” has unwanted historical implications.
The current bill calls it “State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth,” to honor the revered abolitionist.
Too cumbersome — though keeping the “D.C.” might save on a ton of stationery.
If the self-named Grim Reaper still controlled the U.S. Senate, we could call it “State of Denial.” Or, with minority rule allowed by the filibuster, we could call it “Gridlock,” a double entendre for D.C.’s traffic problems.
Considering that its location — like the allotment of senators and the Electoral College —was to appease Southern slaveholders, another unfortunate double entendre comes to mind: “State of Compromise.”
Cynics may want to drain yet another wordplay: “Swamp.” But that myth began as fake news from Northerners who hated the new capital being put so far south. In truth, it was built on corn and tobacco fields.
Ironically, George Washington was the only president who didn’t live there, as our capital moved from Philadelphia to New York while the new city — a symbol of union — was born.
Still, we should keep “Washington” for the city, and name the state for the president who did more to preserve our union than any other:
Call it “Lincoln.”
District
Thanks to the president who did — and is still doing — more than any other to destroy the union, D.C. statehood is now on the congressional table. Call it the red, white and blue lining of his ugly four-year cloud.
As history tells us, only dictators control domestic armed forces. Because D.C. is under federal jurisdiction, law enforcement higher-ups feel more obliged to presidents than to residents. On Jan. 6, calls for assistance were ignored for no better reason than “bad optics.”
Few residents likely consider optics when they vote for statehood in referendums or screw “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates onto their bumpers.
But D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wasted no time noting it was the night of the failed overthrow, citing the need for a police force committed to all who live and work there — rather than to anyone playing to a national audience and using the city as a prop, with or without an upside-down Bible.
State
Republicans howl that statehood would violate the Constitution, no matter that it was written before any construction began, with no more than “the Seat of the Government” in mind.
Should be at least as clear to us in 2021 as it was to Mark Twain when he described the city in 1873 that this is no longer the case.
And as clear as it was to those who voted for Amendments 14 in 1866, 19 in 1920 and 23 in 1961 that America has times that try our Constitution’s need for amendments — the first 10 tacked on by the founders themselves.
With 14, 19 and 23, America enfranchised citizens previously barred from voting, something to this day denied the residents of D.C. regarding Congress.
A taxpaying population outnumbering both Wyoming and Vermont. Without representation.
City
In their attempt to create a Jim Crow America — already successful in Georgia, and pending in other states — Republicans will block a constitutional amendment.
How about, instead of an amendment, we reach for a dictionary? Define “district” as outlined in Article 1, Sec. 8, made distinct from “city,” a word nowhere to be found. All within literal bounds of the original Constitution.
Republican attempts to overturn elections in four states were more precisely attacks on cities: Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Milwaukee — much like attacks earlier last year on Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and NYC, not to mention the previous year on El Paso, Boston, Newark and Chicago, and since time out of mind on LA and San Francisco.
Republicans reinforced them with repeated slurs of “urban liberals” in the impeachment hearings — an indication that they are more intent on suppressing an existing city than a would-be state.
And we all know who lives in cities.
Washingtonians are up against Jim Crow 2.0. At stake is not abolition, but enfranchisement.
Said Twain, “Thunder is good, thunder is impressive; but it is the lightning that does the work.”
As names, “Douglass” thunders freedom, but “Lincoln” reunites.
Jack Garvey serves the Union at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/. Ratify him at hammlynn@gmail.com.
