The odds were astronomical, yet it happened.
Last month, July, I did not have to water any of my flower beds or potted plants. That’s how much rain we had in our area.
Where usually every other day, my impatiens, begonias and various perennials are begging for water I capture from rain barrels. Lawns turn amber and become dormant until we get some drenching rains.
But my yard and all others in the Lower Merrimack Valley had a lush look; with my flowers telling me, 'We’re good.' Is this a once-in-a lifetime occurrence? I vote yes.
As all forms of the media and internet kept reporting July’s days filled with precipitation, the moans of those on vacation became apparent.
For them, this was unfortunate. Especially after the cautions of summer 2020. There is an irony of the entire situation that cannot be ignored. In most ways, all the rain was a blessing, which brings our environment and landscape into this op-ed.
At the other end of our country, the complete antithesis is happening. Fires raging all over the Northwest are becoming worse and worse each summer.
One of my Facebook friends who lives in northern California posts how she keeps buckets of water in her shower to water the few plants she has left. With her butterfly garden gone, her family and neighbors live under the gun of conflagration. They must always be ready to leave their home should the raging fires get too close. It is an awful and dire way to live.
Some people out west and other parts of our country do not understand the difference in our climates. Almost all the trees in the West are softwood needle evergreen trees. When they have a drought, those trees and the debris on the forest floor become tinder boxes. Our forests in New England are completely different.
Although we have our share of pine trees, here in New England we are blessed with a predominance of hardwood deciduous trees, meaning having leaves.
Maples, oaks, ash and other hardwood trees whose leaves retain water and are not as vulnerable to forest fires. The bottom line, however, is that we get much more rain, especially in the last few years.
Is this a consequence of climate change? It is a definite possibility which will play out in the coming years.
Our forest landscape here in New England has been a blessing ever since the Pilgrims landed. As soon as they came inland from what today is Plymouth, they had abundant wood to build their plantation and heat their homes.
Former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee, better known to fans as "Spaceman" because of his comedic personality, explained on NESN just how significant our forests are.
Harvesting maple trees from his home in Vermont to make baseball bats, he explained that nowhere else on Planet Earth has the quality hardwood trees of New England. During the pandemic, we have seen just how valuable New England forests are. Just take a stroll through Home Depot or any other lumberyards and check out the high prices.
Our thriving New England forests are not going anywhere. This is corroborated just down the road from my home where a portion of land was clear-cut about 15 years ago. It has now completely grown back.
Fresh, clean water is essential to life, which brings me to my last point. The Merrimack is our “Old Man River.” From where it crosses the New Hampshire line in Tyngsborough until it empties into the Atlantic in Newburyport, the history and resources of the Merrimack shape our way of life. However, there is something old that needs to be addressed.
Every time we get a lot of rain, the outdated water filtration plants along the Merrimack cannot handle the runoff, sending raw sewage into the river.
With all the federal money now flowing out of Washington, I’m calling on all our political leaders to make upgrading the water treatment plants a priority. With all the billions of dollars in pork projects being spent like a drunken sailor, this should easily be a worthwhile, bipartisan issue.
Will the Merrimack Valley continue to be blessed with abundant rain to keep reservoirs and wells filled? No one can tell with Mother Nature’s fickle personality.
But if our climate remains about the same, all the vital parts of our life that we need water for will continue.
Kevin Noa lives in Merrimac.
