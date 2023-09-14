For reasons known or unknown, we sometimes ignore folks who offer us friendship.
For example, I spent three years in the drum section of our high school marching band, but I didn’t befriend my very talented colleagues. We practiced behind our school several days a week before football halftime shows (we were the featured section, leading the band onto the field), but we never socialized apart from our drum practice.
In my senior year, I was appointed to lead a regional high school organization along with another classmate, Lawton Johnson. We went to other high schools (our rivals) to promote common interests, yet I didn’t regard this genial, intelligent colleague as a friend.
The same was true of my relationship with the student leader of our high school band (and the inspiriting commander of the marching band drum section), Frangene Cooper. Upon graduation, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, served in Morocco, endured three tours in Vietnam, retired into the security department of Bell Labs, and finally retired again from the Veterans Administration
I never heard that Lawton Johnson during his three high school years had a job as a file clerk for the Board of Education. This led to a 30-year career in business management, completing college courses and eventually becoming the business manager for the entire seven public schools in our city. His first love, however, was music. He trained to become a church organist and once performed at The Riverside Church in Manhattan.
In the early 1990s, I reunited with Gene Cooper. We met frequently while he was still employed. On a visit to the Bell Laboratories visitors center, I saw large photographs of scientists responsible for the invention of transistors and credited with discoveries of hidden properties of diodes. One of the scientists, like Gene, was a Black man.
At our 50th class reunion, I reunited with Lawton Johnson. We carried on a telephone friendship from his office in the former school metal shop. We talked about church music. Behind his desk, he maintained a bookshelf of hymnals. When intractable budgeting processes wore him down, he would pull out a hymnal and remind himself of the glory of church hymns.
Before Lawton died, the Board of Education renamed the once junior/senior high school, Lawton C. Johnson Middle School, in his honor. They so respected this Black man’s talents that during an extended hospitalization, they bought him an electronic keyboard to practice on. Lawton told me he feared someone might steal it.
When one of our classmates, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Barbara Lewis Cooper, died, a number of her classmates attended her funeral at Fountain Baptist Church (of Summit, New Jersey), a thriving mission congregation run by its Black members.
I sat next to a white classmate while the women of the church took turns speaking tributes to Barbara. Then the pastor, who never knew Barbara, launched into a eulogy, breathtakingly researched, humorous and endearing. After his benediction, my classmate, a devout Roman Catholic, turned to me and said, “When I go, I want him!”
In my high school years, I felt constricted by a clutch of tribal prejudices that abridged my friendships with extraordinary schoolmates. One of my classmates came to our high school reunion from her job as supervisor of neurological surgical nursing at a Los Angeles hospital.
These are just some of the important opportunities I missed during my younger years. Perhaps, you can remember people you, too, need not have overlooked. Friendships, including within marriage, are very, very important relationships.
Bob Brodsky writes from Rowley.
