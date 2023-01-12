Returning from a holiday with family and friends, my wife and I pulled off the New York State Thruway at the Sloatsburg/Harriman rest stop for a bite to eat.
Seated a distance from us was a mother holding an infant who focused a penetrating gaze upon us. When the father arrived, he took the child so the mother could leave their table. The child remained fixed upon us.
“You have a very curious child,” I commented to the dad.
“Yes,” he said. “He’s just a year old and he’s curious about everyone.”
“Well,” I ventured, “that’s a good start to developing empathy.”
“Yes,” he replied enthusiastically as he got up with the child in his arms and danced around in the otherwise empty dining area. The child kept his large eyes on us. When the mother returned, we all turned to our food.
Since that brief occasion, I’ve wondered where to go with that child’s gaze. I cannot get him out of my mind, and today I think I’ve made a connection to hope, with hope that is interest in the well-being of other people.
Without curiosity about other people, we’re bound to a world of things: of patterns and programs and expectations that may become more rigid as we age. Of course, there are many kinds of things: trains, planes, cars and boats to hold our attention.
So too, with concepts, such as math, language and many forms of art, and science from particles to galaxies. Some folks, while curious about these things, are incurious about people.
As a former minister, I’ve met many parents who were incurious of others, even of their own children. They tended to label others. They may have thought parenting was about guiding their kids on certain paths of behavior and into a vocation. Not wrong paths necessarily, but parents’ paths.
And what did their children do? Often to their parents’ puzzlement, they struck out into their own interests. Children who didn’t do this sometimes never got to develop their own talents.
How about you?
When interest in others develops into empathy for them, there is hope for everyone. My brother trained for a specialty in internal medicine, but in his practice, out of necessity, he became a physician to families, a family doctor. Countless children thanked him for it; I heard their stories. If curiosity never leads to empathy, human relationships cannot grow and prosper.
We are all witnesses to what this means.
Empathy is the foundation of hope: hope for the individual, hope for families, hope for communities, hope for people of all languages and races, hope for nations. It is about the future. After our Harriman encounter, I was reminded of the prophet Isaiah’s words that “a little child shall lead them.”
Once in awhile one encounters such a little child.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
