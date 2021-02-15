What if each American city and town observed Presidents Day by honoring the ones that best represent it?
Military towns might choose Washington, Jackson, Grant, and/or Eisenhower. College towns could pick between Wilson, former president of Princeton, and Bush the Younger, former frat boy.
Western locales might pick Rough Rider Teddy Roosevelt, although Las Vegas — as an unabashed bastion of you-can-have-it-all consumption oblivious to the consequences of wasted water, electricity or anything else — would surely choose Ronald Reagan.
Although our New Hampshire neighbors might feel saddled with hapless homeboy Franklin Pierce, Newburyport might hop aboard the sailboat imagery attached to John F. Kennedy.
The Port’s thriving arts scene is surely well worthy of JFK’s "Camelot" mystique — as it is of John Quincy Adams, a flautist who lived here three years as an apprentice to Theophilius Parsons, a Port lawyer who would become chief justice of Massachusetts.
JQA may have become the Port’s runaway choice for Presidents Day had not his engagement to local lass Mary Frazier been broken off by her parents. They thought he had no prospects. Must have been that flute.
Last month, I recalled all this when the organizer of the inaugural “William Lloyd Garrison Lecture” invited me to Zoom in on the virtual event, sponsored by the public library and The Daily News.
In the bicentennial of his birth, she thought that the voice of abolitionism deserved more attention in his hometown. Her mission became the theme of the Q&A that followed "Lloyd and Moses: The Remarkable Friendship of William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman."
By the time it was over, speaker Kate Larson, Tubman’s biographer whose book became the film "Harriet," urged Newburyport to promote Garrison’s legacy, noting it as a necessary response to those who protest the removal of Confederate memorials.
Frankly, I find those folk perplexing: “How will we know our history?” they ask. "When was the last time you picked up a book?" I ask in return.
Mulling it over, I recalled that Newburyport has not just fallen short of promoting the North’s leading opponent of slavery, but it has actively promoted its foremost apologist for it: Caleb Cushing, Newburyport’s first mayor.
As Franklin Pierce’s attorney general, Cushing supported the infamous Fugitive Slave Law. He also formed a close friendship with fellow cabinet member Jefferson Davis, once a guest in his High Street home.
Soon after secession, Cushing was writing Davis letters to recommend Southern friends for positions in the Confederate government. As a violation of Lincoln's prohibition of all correspondence with the rebel states, this was a war crime.
Caleb Cushing, traitor.
Years earlier, JQA warned that Cushing’s “sacrifice of principle lost him the favor of his constituents.” Contemporary Port chronicler John Lord was more blunt, calling Cushing “a man of splendid talents, but who basely prostitutes those talents.”
Despite that, to observe Newburyport’s 250th anniversary in 2014, this newspaper reported that "local historians" chose Cushing as the "most accomplished and colorful" citizen in our “long history.”
A letter of protest favoring Garrison soon appeared, after which I hypothetically compared the choice to Britain honoring Neville Chamberlain over Winston Churchill.
A Customs House staffer, one of just two historians named in the declaration, then defended Cushing’s belief in “popular sovereignty [as a] solution to slavery" — apparently unaware that, at the time, “popular sovereignty” was a popular wink-and-nod to the slaveocracy’s status quo control.
Local historians known for their books and frequent library talks remained silent.
Given that a city's newspaper is its public record, Cushing now stands as the Port’s foremost citizen. Stands to reason, therefore, that the president most suited to Newburyport’s recognition today is his fellow traitor: Jefferson Davis.
But why settle for one? Andrew Johnson did all he could to reverse the outcome of the Civil War. Nixon perfected the Southern strategy. The recent loser’s insurrection flew the Stars and Bars.
Let South Dakota have its Rushmore of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy R.
In the interests of honesty and consistency, let Newburyport carve its own Turkey Hill of Davis, Johnson, Nixon and You-know-who.
Jack Garvey, another Newburyport flautist, often chronicles the Port at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/ and takes requests at hammlynn@gmail.com.
