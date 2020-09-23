Each year when the seasons change, I look forward to gathering as a community for our annual Walk Against Domestic Violence.
This October will be different, but for our 29th year, we will still come together as a community and with renewed purpose. We will gather virtually on Oct. 4 during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and then we encourage participants to safely walk one of our suggested routes, or your own neighborhood route, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 18.
We have a few ideas in store to make this year’s walk a fun and effective way to raise needed funds and awareness, which can be found at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
The need to support survivors of domestic violence has only increased in the wake of a global pandemic — a perfect storm of factors, including increased isolation, stress from financial setbacks and economic anxiety; and a sharp increase in gun ownership; have increased risk and dangerousness for those experiencing intimate partner abuse.
I want to provide a snapshot of what domestic violence looks like in this current climate, and then offer a few suggestions for those who want to help.
On intimate partner violence:
¢ One in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes; and, nearly half of all women and men in the U.S. have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
¢ While the impact of domestic violence and sexual assault crosses all social, economic and racial lines, there are barriers and concerns that are unique to communities of color.
On domestic violence homicide:
¢ The number of women murdered by a partner is rising; in the U.S., three women used to be killed by an intimate partner each day. The figure is now up — closer to four women a day. Black women are three times more likely to die as a result of intimate partner violence than white women.
COVID-19’s impact:
¢ Emerging data shows that since the outbreak of COVID-19, violence against women and girls, and in particular domestic violence, has intensified. I recommend reading a recent U.N. report, "COVID-19 and Ending Violence Against Women and Girls."
On child survivors of domestic violence:
¢ One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.
¢ In a single year, nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner.
These statistics are grim, and I know the feeling of hopelessness that can come after reading about this global epidemic. However, you can help those in need right in your own community in a few different ways — by joining our virtual Walk Against Domestic Violence, helping us raise needed funds, and spreading the word on the work we are doing.
Our services to adult and child survivors of domestic violence are always offered at no cost to them. Our 24/7 confidential hotline is always available at 1-978-388-1888.
Suzanne Dubus is CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
