The word "funky" does not appear in my dictionary, nor should it, I suppose.
To me, it's always meant something old and maybe clunky, something that, because it's old and clunky, has a kind of aura to it, a hipness if you will, something that takes you out of the ordinary in an interesting, offbeat way. As in Newburyport, let's say, which used to be funky.
My wife and I have lived here since 1981, when we bought a banged-up Federalist for, in today's terms, pennies.
That means, reader, that we aren't Townies who can regale you with stories from the good old days, when Herbert used to deliver bottles of milk each morning to your doorstep from his horse-drawn cart. But I think we can qualify as relative old-timers who came here before the town became "a destination."
Newburyport was certainly funky back then, even if parts of it, including our old house, were dumps. Who can ever forget that the downtown waterfront was once earmarked for a large box store, a Zayre I believe, which would not qualify as funky. But lots of other places in town certainly were.
There was always Fowle's, now empty of a tenant but soon to be home to Brine. There wasn't a magazine or newspaper you couldn't get there, and it had a soda fountain counter that belongs in the Smithsonian.
The James Steam Mill building was funky, full of starving artists trying to make a go of things. Pleasant Street had a string of weird shops that no one was ever in, but if you wanted to buy a needle and thread, you could find it there.
The Custom House was funky, especially when it had a submarine carcass out back. When you needed an oil change, you could buy a few quarts of oil from the proprietor which he drained from old fuel tanks in the sub. Funky, indeed.
The waterfront had charisma, in an old-fashioned, decrepit way. There were real fishing boats on the river then, boatyards and service businesses, too, all redolent of past glories. You could usually buy a few cod down on the wharf from the guys coming in with their catch. Of course, there aren't any cod anymore, though you can get fillets at Shaw's or Market Basket for close to $10 a pound.
Even The Daily News was funky, or funkier than it is now. Actually, that’s not true. Where else in this country could your newspaper of record have a front-page headline featuring two entrepreneurs who have invented an ice cream that tastes like barbecue brisket? Earth shattering!
I bring all this up regarding news that Steven Karp's New England Development has just put the death sentence on Plum Island Roasters, something of an institution around here, and a classic definition of funky. That made me sad.
Roasters had style (I'm going to use the past tense here because it will be gone in 45 days). It was semi-shabby with no pretense to being anything other than what it was: a place people could gather and spend time with friends.
I don't drink coffee and never eat breakfast, which my wife thinks is not funky, but weird. Even so, my pals do, and it was a great place to squawk, gossip and complain about politics, plus it had a magnificent view of the mighty Merrimack.
But Karp and his crew don’t care about any of that, about what a place does or does not contribute to the quality of life in this city. Every project he has proposed for downtown has been suburban-style mediocrity. All NED cares about is money.
I'm sure Karp wouldn’t frame it like that. He'd say something like, "Hey, when I came to Newburyport, about the same time as people like you did, Newburyport was done. I said to myself, I'm going to save this place, so I bought it all up. And as of 2021, what this waterfront needs is a Mexican restaurant, one that will bring in a lot more rent than a coffee joint."
We live in a capitalist country where dog eats dog. Plum Island Roasters is a goner. And that isn’t funky at all.
James Charles Roy lives in Newburyport.
