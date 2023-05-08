Last year’s trip to Omaha Beach, Normandy, was tremendous.
The Best Defense Foundation is the organization who took me last year, well they have invited me back again. When they called my daughter (she has the computer equipment), they gave me a number to call.
When I called that person, they asked me if I would be willing to go back to Normandy. I answered, “Only if my daughter can go with me.”
After all, I am pushing 100 years of age and I really need her assistance. Last year, there was a woman who attended named “Rosie the Riveter.”
I’m sure old-timers remember hearing about “Rosie the Riveter” during the war. She brought along a woman to help her.
We all were surprised with the chaperones for the wheelchairs. They stood with us the entire time. Having my daughter, Mary Ann Fitzgerald, going with me will help me so much more. For one thing, she has a great memory for names and meets people so well.
We did so much last year that I cannot remember it all. They kept us 29 vets moving and I can’t believe we could keep up with it all.
It was a surprise they organized so much for us “old guys” and it’s a good thing I had been very active working out during my life. I was able to keep up with them.
I feel fit enough to go back and if my doctor – after checking me out – approves it. My daughter is not like her mother – her mother was a great dancer.
Today’s people don’t dance like we did before the war. But being such a good sport, she gets on the dance floor with me and tries to stay with me. We even try to jitterbug, which is something people don’t do today. Jitterbugging was a big thing when I was a kid before the war.
It reminds me of one day when we were in Normandy on this tour. The bus stopped on a corner and on the sidewalk were three girls dancing, singing, playing marvelous music.
They were duplicates of The Andrews Sisters, even dressed like them. You may recall how popular the Andrews Sisters were. Us veterans couldn’t get out of the bus fast enough to try to dance with whoever was around.
We were entertained so much during that trip – at night we would go to a big hall where dinner was served and there was always a band. The band would be playing music of our era.
I just had to get up and dance, not knowing a person. I would ask people sitting close to me to dance and everyone was willing to do it.
I would get on the dance floor with my hand on my cane to hold my balance and I would do some dancing. Fortunately, I made out without falling. My daughter will take the place of my wife and get on the floor and dance. I’m sure there will be plenty of opportunities.
We stayed close to Normandy for our headquarters. Rennes is not very far from Omaha Beach and that’s where we had our hotel.
I imagine we will go back there again. I feel up to it and I’m looking forward to it. It’s coming up pretty darn soon. Not sure of the date, but at the end of May, we leave to go there.
Last year, we left from Atlanta on a Boeing aircraft and we were treated so well. There aren’t many of us veterans left. I don’t know how many but it will be soon before there are none left. I wonder what will happen when all us WWII vets are gone. That’s why I imagine they still want to bring veterans over there.
It’s simply amazing how those French people, after about 80 years, still remember how the Americans came over there and saved them. It’s such a great thrill to be there again and get all those thank-yous and handshakes and picture taking.
Who could not accept the idea of going back? So for that reason, I’m planning on it and I’m grateful Mary Ann will accompany me.
I’m sure there will be repeats this year of things we did last year – that will be simply terrific. Thanks The Best Defense Foundation for taking us veterans over there and I’m sure the French people will like it, too.
I’m looking forward to going back soon and I’m so glad that my body seems to be able to take it.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
