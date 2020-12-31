This story is dedicated to my readers. Thank you, everyone.
In my mind, it’s always snowing lightly. Sometimes I’m with friends, sometimes I’m alone. There are no parents. The street is snow-packed. I’m bundled to the eyeballs, and trudging more than walking, but that’s OK. I’m going sledding and all is right with the world.
Growing up, I lived about a half-mile from a golf course and I think I spent about half my waking winter hours on its hills. The most famous descent was Killer Hill (locally pronounced “Killah”), the long, wide, black diamond of a slope next to the clubhouse. We always talked breathlessly about that kid who supposedly, um, died sledding there, but details on this were thin and sketchy, and I think it was a local urban myth.
It didn’t really matter because the hill was scary enough on its own. It commands an enormous view, but I was usually too frightened to enjoy it. There was little to no flat space at the top — it was all slope.
Toboggans really came into their own here because Killer was big enough to make them worthwhile. We would climb on, hearts pounding, clinging to the person in front of us, the smell of wet wool in our noses.
Whoosh — a rollercoaster drop and free flight for a few seconds before we inevitably flipped and rolled, snow in our mouths, hats knocked off, laughing so hard we couldn’t stand up.
I preferred the smaller slopes for everyday sledding — the blues and greens, to continue the ski lingo. They were also less crowded — we were often the only ones on them.
I especially liked the short steep runs at the far corner of the course. They were carved around sand bunkers, with bumps at the bottom that often sent us airborne. We would take off from the band of trees at the top, launching ourselves into space, the paths getting slicker and harder packed with every run.
On these hills, we favored the lightest and simplest sleds. My favorite was a flimsy sheet of blue plastic with a yellow handle that was lightning fast and easy to carry. An aluminum coaster was another favorite because it usually turned around as it flew, launching us over the bumps backward — a major plus.
I had a traditional wooden sled but I don’t remember using it very often; it was heavy and the runners dug into everything but the hardest-packed snow. I also had a Snurfer, which was a long, wooden blade with a rope attached. The Snurfer went on to become Jake Burton’s inspiration for something called the snowboard. I was never able to actually ride the thing — no one could — but I spent a lot of happy moments trying.
Hours after I arrived, sodden, exhausted, and usually hurting somewhere, I would make my way home.
It was getting dark and candles were shining in the house windows. My feet were soaked and I couldn’t feel my toes but my steps grew lighter as I neared my house. There would be cocoa with a dollop of Marshmallow Fluff, dry socks and dinner soon.
There would be sledding again tomorrow, and it would be snowing again lightly, like it always did.
Marilyn Davis Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives and writes in West Newbury.
