Pity the poor Democrats, putting forth one deplorable candidate after another. Their latest, Joe Biden, is living proof of how far a smile and a handshake will take even a person with dementia.
While every political party has spawned some unfortunate candidates, none compare to the Democrats.
Now, the party that spawned the Ku Klux Klan, started the Civil War over slavery and enacted Jim Crow laws gives us Biden, the former vice president chosen for contrast with the Great Black Hope.
Shipped off to Ukraine to get him out from underfoot, he arranged a no-show job for his addicted son Hunter.
When a Ukrainian investigator asked why Hunter was being paid millions to sit on Burisma's board when he knew nothing about gas and doesn't speak the language, Joe Biden got him fired by withholding U.S. foreign aid.
Now 77, Joe Biden, has lately resorted to sniffing women's hairstyles.
Former staffer Tara Reade says Biden sexually assaulted her when she was 29, but he kept his congressional records secret by transferring them to the University of Delaware. The New York Post reports that Biden operatives recently searched those records for her complaint, but he refuses to make the record public despite requests from The Atlantic and Washington Post.
Biden is yet another Democratic presidential candidate of deplorable character, like both Clintons. Forever offering self-serving apologies for his many gaffes, he frequently insults black Americans even as he appeals for their votes.
"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black," Biden recently told a black interviewer, using his best Southern accent.
Meet the new Joe, same as the old Joe. In 2012, he effected that same Southern accent while addressing a largely black audience, telling them that Republican economic programs are "gonna put y'all back in chains!"
Consider Biden's credentials:
¢ Plagiarizing his way through law school, he didn't learn enough to practice law.
¢ Often claiming he is "the smartest person in the room," Biden was a D student in college, probably the only person who ever flunked ROTC. and squeaked through at the bottom of his law school class.
¢ During four decades in Congress, Biden authored little legislation.
¢ Biden continues plagiarizing, presenting the speeches of others as his own.
¢ He's never held a real job, belonged to a union or joined the military.
Crowning his other flaws, Biden is terminally inarticulate, causing many to wonder if the nation needs a president who calls critics "Lying, dog-faced pony soldiers" – whatever that means – or shouts, "C'mon, man!" whenever his memory fails to produce a cogent response, which is all too often.
On Election Day, the sane voters of all parties will send Joe Biden back to the plantation, where he can spend the rest of his days trying to remember what he had for breakfast.
Warren P. Russo is a veteran journalist who writes about politics from Plum Island. Reach him via WPRJournalist@gmail.com.
