There’s no such thing as contradiction. Truth is garbage. Logic is a joke. Ethics are for losers. All that matters is what his base believes.
How else are we to interpret protests against stay-at-home orders during a plague’s rising death count?
“Freedom Trumps Safety & Communism!” proclaim their signs. While none of his “Duck Dynasty” flock have started wolfing down Clorox, they did storm statehouses following three tweets from Dr. Quack.
Incitements to violate state laws caught everyone’s attention, but most directives to his followers are via dog whistles that we fail to hear.
For example, his dismissal of opposition to his cutting funds for the World Health Organization as “political correctness.” This is so irrelevant that it’s laughable, but the phrase triggers his base as squarely as does “Communism” on that sign.
While the rest of us get caught in the contradictory condemnation of the WHO for supporting China after his initial praise for both, the dog whistle drowns out all history and logic, no matter how well-documented.
There is no last month, there is no next month. There is no 10 years from now, no matter how often anyone parrots the phrase “down the road.” That’s just a place to kick yet another can of accountability. There is only Now. Yesterday is not where anything seems so far away. It is fake news.
In his incitement to “LIBERATE” (all caps) three states, he exhorted those in Virginia, “save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”
Even if you could shoot a virus, the claim has no more to do with gun rights than does SpongeBob SquarePants. None of which matters to those triggered by any hint of restriction — by which they usually mean inconvenience — who then attend rallies brandishing firearms.
Notice the word “great” in front of “2nd Amendment.” Taken literally, it goes without saying, just as it would be in front of 1st Amendment, Lincoln Memorial, Golden Gate Bridge, Moby-Dick, Harriet Tubman, Mississippi River, Babe Ruth, Louis Armstrong, Janis Joplin, Alaskan halibut, Maryland crab ... .
You get the idea. It has no specific meaning, can be applied to anything. Its function, as any salesman can tell you, is to signal a bond – in this case, with those who hear the dog whistle.
From Dr. Quack to “Duck Dynasty.”
This is why he honks “great” repeatedly. Along with other generic words serving the same purpose: Tremendous, fantastic, incredible, beautiful, perfect for what he likes. Disgraceful, disgusting, horrible, nasty, scum for what he doesn’t.
The constant repetition is to make them so familiar that what they convey seems normal, and we are lulled into agreement. As the adage goes, if you keep repeating a lie, it becomes true.
That “booming economy, the greatest in the history of the world” he repeatedly claims to have created? It began in 2009 when Obama replaced Bush and has risen steadily since.
Dr. Quack’s honking has become so painfully moronic and dangerous that he now hides behind a claim of “sarcasm.” Yet another dog whistle.
Anyone else would say “joking,” but “sarcasm” has more appeal to those so steeped in cynicism that they ridicule the idea of E Pluribus Unum while insisting on Every Man for Himself.
Which brings us back to the beginning, a campaign slogan as vague as all the speeches, tweets, interviews and briefings since: “Make America Great Again.”
We know what is meant by “Make,” and we know what “America” is. “Again” simply points us back in time, though we inevitably find that, for Dr. Quack, there is no time other than Now.
That leaves “Great,” that general, vague word on so many red hats worn by those now gathering at statehouses. By that example, as with so many others, “Great” means not having to give a damn about anything or anyone other than yourself.
Which raises the question, what does “United” mean? For that matter, what does “America” mean?
This is a dog whistle for Jack Garvey’s next book, “Once Upon an Attention Span: Celebrations of Life for the United States of Amnesia.” Inquiries are welcome at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.