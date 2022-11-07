In the last week or two, new street trees have appeared downtown and in several neighborhoods. This is part of the Tree Commission’s ongoing work to beautify our streets and add to the city’s tree cover.
The Tree Commission plants new trees each spring and fall. The commission works with residents and business owners to choose tree species that are appropriate for each location. This recent effort completed our fall 2022 street tree planting.
Here are just a few of the trees we planted:
There are four sterling silver linden trees (Tilia tomentosa) in tree pits created by the Department of Public Services in September as they laid the new brick sidewalk at the top of State Street.
Lindens have distinctive heart-shaped leaves that are dark green above and silver and fuzzy below and shimmer in a breeze. In late spring, the trees are perfumed with extremely fragrant clusters of small, yellow/white flowers.
Hard to see beneath the dense cover of the large leaves, they nonetheless attract large numbers of bees. In autumn, the leaves turn yellow before dropping. These young trees will mature into tall spreading trees providing wonderful shade.
We also planted four American sweetgum trees (Liquidambar styraciflua), a native North American species. One is in the triangle at Harnch’s Way, and another is a memorial tree along the Clipper City Rail Trail between Washington and High streets. Sweetgums are a tall, pyramidal shade tree with distinctive five-pointed star-shaped leaves. Few trees can rival the fall color display of this native tree.
Two Valley Forge American elms (Ulmus americana) were planted on Lime Street in front of the former Brown School. The American elm was an iconic and beloved American street tree before Dutch elm disease took its toll. The Valley Forge is one of several new cultivars planted in Newburyport that are Dutch elm disease tolerant. It has a dense leaf canopy and graceful arching habit.
When choosing tree species, the Tree Commission tries to plant shade trees whenever possible, as these have the greatest benefits in terms of carbon storage and stormwater management, in addition to providing comfort on streets and sidewalks.
However, it is often not possible to select trees that grow tall or wide due to narrow sidewalks or overhead wires. In such cases, the commission chooses species that fit better into the urban environment.
For example, there are two new gorgeous Japanese snowbell trees (Styrax japonicus) on the corner of Essex and State streets in the downtown. Growing to 15 feet or more in height, Japanese snowbells are very showy and elegant, with graceful spreading branches and rounded crowns. Their lovely, fragrant white bell-like flowers hang beneath the leaves in May and attract many pollinators. In the fall, their leaves turn yellow before dropping.
The Tree Commission’s work is not done once the trees are in the ground. We water every tree we plant weekly for two growing seasons, filling green watering bags placed around the trunks for this purpose. We also ask residents to water their trees between our waterings to ensure a healthy start for these new trees which will make our city and our lives more beautiful, healthful and clean.
The total cost to purchase, plant and care for a tree is about $750. The commission pays for much of the work with an annual allocation from the DPS budget, donations from individuals and local businesses through the nonprofit Friends of Newburyport Trees (FoNT, www.fontrees.org), and grants from organizations like the Community Preservation Committee, the city trusts and the Morrill Foundation.
In addition to providing funds, DPS contributes to the commission’s work by cutting tree pits in concrete and asphalt sidewalks and arranging DigSafe surveys. DPS also prunes street trees and removes hazardous trees when that becomes (sadly) necessary.
A special contribution this season came from National Grid, which gave a grant to FoNT and in addition gave the Tree Commission a completely unexpected gift of 20 trees. These trees are even larger than our usual 1½-inch to 1¾-inch caliper trees, and include ginkgos, cherries, maples, lindens and sweet and black gums.
A very special thanks to Neil Doran and Joe Muraco of National Grid for making this very significant and generous gift of trees to Newburyport.
With the fall planting behind us, the Tree Commission is now looking forward to 2023, selecting sites and species for our spring planting.
Sheila Taintor is chairperson of the Newburyport Tree Commission.
