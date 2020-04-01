I was a boy of the polio generation. I was born in the late 1940s, the polio scare was real and frightening at that time.
In 1952, the year I started kindergarten, 3,145 people died of polio in America, the peak year for infections and death. Polio had a very long history.
The first wide-scale epidemic occurred in Vermont in 1874 where 132 people contracted the disease and 18 died. In 1916, New York City was badly hit with polio, killing more than 2,000 people. During the 1940s and ‘50s, polio would paralyze or kill about a half million people in the world each year.
Though we didn’t have a hundred cable channels feasting on inaccurate information and hype to already-terrorized citizens, American families were ever vigilant. Most towns shut down swimming pools, public beaches, summer camps, theaters, skating rinks and other places children congregated since polio targeted children at a much higher rate than adults. Oddly, except for brief periods in a certain few communities, schools were never closed.
President Franklin Roosevelt contracted polio when he was 39 in 1921 while vacationing on Campobello Island, New Brunswick. He became a champion, the national poster boy to eliminate this scourge that affected people from every walk of life in every corner of the world.
Yet, despite incredible money and public demands, it was not until 1953 that Jonas Salk produced a vaccine (later modified by Dr. Sabin), that would soon reduce and eventually virtually eliminate polio from the face of the earth. Today, only a few cases continue in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.
Those were different times than what we share today. Although the country had its share of diverse opinions and political rancor, there was a national come togetherness in the fight against polio.
Our country partnered with the World Health Organization and medical specialists from all over the world, sharing information and data. Mistakes were made, out of lack of information. DDT, a pesticide that we now know as a deadly threat to humanity, was used to spray entire city streets, thinking it would kill the virus.
What was different then, compared to today? America never minimized the problem. The virus was acknowledged early on and we put tremendous resources to solve the problem.
We did not engage in a blame game. Vermonters were not demonized because it first started there. We made sure the vaccine was thoroughly lab tested before widespread usage. Though we were desperate for a cure, America did not rush until experts were confident that they had the right drug.
The president calmly delivered the unvarnished truth about how serious a health problem this was and deployed massive resources to discover a drug. Even then, it took over 20 years for a vaccine to be found.
There is no evidence of people hoarding food and household supplies. Our country should have closed schools. We should have discouraged groups of people coming together, lessons we should have learned in the face of our current pandemic.
In 1952, our nation had half the population we have today and mobility was significantly less. Given our population today, with huge clusters of people in some cities and the number of people on the move today, polio would have wiped out millions. The March of Dimes, created in 1935, was launched to raise millions for research and treatment. Rotary International led the elimination of polio in all countries in 1985.
By working together, sharing factual information and not engaging in blame were keys to the eventual elimination of polio in this country.
Our leaders were true statesmen and responded with wisdom, kindness and laser focus. Politics was shelved. Polio was not an election year agenda item. Salk himself never patented his vaccine, telling Edward R. Murrow, “There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”
We have lots to learn from the past, both good and bad. It is about time we do.
William Shuttleworth is a retired educator and lives in Newburyport. He can be contacted at wshuttleworth@hotmail.com.
