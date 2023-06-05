In the events leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis, the struggle to track Russian submarines intent on shipping armaments to Cuba was very intense indeed.
At the time, I was a combat air crewman aboard an aircraft carrier attempting to track and force to the surface any Russian submarines traveling to Cuba.
The fallen shipmate is Lt. j.g. Gordon Hope, who had graduated from Dartmouth with my cousin Len Kimball, who is the son of Merle Kimball, a longtime Amesbury High School math teacher. Merle Kimball started the math team at AHS and was followed by Miss Leary, who took the program to a whole new level.
On one fateful day, our VS-39 anti-submarine squadron of S2F Tracker aircraft were lined up in in two rows (port and starboard) on the USS Leyte’s (CVS-32) flight deck in preparation for launch.
The mission was MAD (magnetic anomaly detection) trapping qualification drills. MAD measures any deviation in the earth’s magnetic field. The maneuver requires precision flying of repetitive cloverleaf patterns over the target submarine.
Hope had yet to MAD qualify. Our S2Fs were lined up in two rows, port and starboard, as we prepared to launch. Hope’s aircraft was located aft on the port side, while mine was located on the starboard side, giving me a clear view of the port side.
Hope’s plane developed engine problems and was ordered to take the place of an aircraft forward on the port side whose crew was MAD qualified. I watched as the forward crew deplaned and Hope’s crew made their way forward on the centerline fighting the 50-knot winds on the deck. Hope had his head down and started to veer left.
You could hear the announcement over the flight deck announcing system (5-MC) for him to stop, but he never heard the announcement. The next thing I saw was his arm and shoulder flying in the air as he walked into the propeller. I then looked on the deck and saw what was left of his body, it was moving on the ground with blood spurting everywhere.
I had witnessed a traumatic event that is still with me today, albeit some 65 years later. We then completed the daily mission and upon returning to the ready room, the CO (commanding officer) had posted a list of honor guard watches, which included my name, because I had recently been indoctrinated into the elite muster cutter ranks of VS-39.
So I had the honor of going to a reefer (cold storage) where the body was kept overnight and stand a parade rest for my watch beside the body, which would move on occasion. It was then that I vowed to try to correct the deficiency that was the cause of this tragedy.
Fast-forward some 20 years and I am now a respected naval engineer working as the vice president of advanced programs for Henschel Corporation. The improvement of the 5-MC announcing system still remained a priority on my bucket list.
I suggested that Henschel and Newport News Shipbuilding look at an upgrade to the 5-MC. After development progress under Mr. Bob Mizelle, Newport News engineer extraordinaire, and I, we then convinced the Navy admiral in charge to fund the development, not in small part to my retelling of the Gordon Hope tragedy, which the admiral had verified before granting the go-ahead.
Another Amesbury connection to this story is one of Bib Mizelle’s top engineers at the time was Mr. Jon Miller, who along with his wife, Joan, have given so much to Amesbury.
Finally, the new 5-MC flight deck announcing system (I call it the Gordon Hope System) is operating on aircraft carriers beginning with the CVN-72, the USS Ronald Reagan.
RIP Lt. j.g. Gordon Hope!
John R. Carter is past commander of Amesbury VFW Post 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.