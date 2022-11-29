Nothing stirs a small community more than when the small community’s newspaper reports something as dramatic and negative as the article you posted in the recent issue titled “Anna Jaques nurses blast conditions at hospital.”
I think you made a mistake by perhaps not really looking into the entirety of the story. You did do well to score dramatic effect, however.
I have been at the Anna Jaques Emergency Department for almost seven years and have been an emergency nurse for my entire almost 30-year career. I love what I do, and I especially love working at our own community hospital — where most of the staff not only have friends in the community, but family.
We are proud of the high level of care that we can deliver in our 28-bed department. We are happy to be working amongst our beloved and smart co-workers.
But here are a few reactions to your no-holds-barred article:
The CT scan availability is a thing of the (recent) past. Very frankly, with staffing shortages, and “supply chain” issues that seemed looming for most of 2020, 2021 and into 2022, I’m shocked that we did not have more occurrences of equipment failures, repair delays, downtime etc.
Presently, we have a temporary (working every day/every night) CT scanner, while we get a new and very high-end CT scanner installed.
While I wish that someone would have thought to make the pay for radiology techs more competitive here, the radiology department has now hired enough temporary or permanent staff to cover the shifts needed to offer these services. The regular CT techs who have powered through the tough times here are awesome! We owe them a huge thank you. I cannot remember any day or night in October or November that we have not had this service. So, it is not fair to add this “CT problem” to the allure of your dramatic effect unless truthful facts accompany it. Please duly note this, or ask for the actual stats.
Regarding our Level 3 trauma certification, most of us in the emergency department are disappointed at the hospital’s decision to let this go. I won’t challenge their reasoning in this letter. What I would like the community to know is that although EMS services will not bring serious trauma patients to us, our nurses and our doctors/PAs/NPs are still all trauma certified. We don’t turn any patient of any age away at our door — regardless of how sick or injured they are — and we know how to act quickly to treat, stabilize and transfer (to a higher level of care) any seriously ill trauma patient.
Regarding the availability of cardiac catheterizations: We don’t — and never have had — emergent interventional catheterizations (like what you need when you are having a heart attack of the most serious sort). We have and always will send these patients to either Lahey Burlington or Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where they do emergency catheterizations.
Likewise for echocardiograms and nuclear medicine. These are diagnostic services that are normally not needed emergently, and if so, can be sent out to other Beth Israel Lahey Health facilities. So, no change here. Please duly note this, as well.
Also know this: If you were to canvas the 350 nurses employed at AJH, I think you would find that most of us are more devoted to our community than we are interested in being a strong arm of a labor union. Our bargaining association, the Massachusetts Nursing Association, however should be able to reasonably point out that at AJH, our nursing salaries are not commensurate with the salaries of nurses in our same catchment area. We pay the MHA a lot of annual dues, so they should stand up for us. But likewise, all staff here should be getting competitive, at-market pay for our loyalty and retention.
Speaking as a staff member of of our emergency department, I know that we care about this community: Our neighbors, family and friends who we want to “be here for,” and give best and safest service to.
It is true that we like feeling familiar with our patients, and we know that patients appreciate our “knowing them,” as well.
We also believe that the union and the hospital must stop getting in a shoving match. AJH hospital administration needs to step up. We are really not paid the wages that are proportionate to other area hospitals. Please look very seriously at this, despite — or in spite of — the involvement or communication from the union. It’s not too late to keep really good nurses and all valuable staff here. We can’t hold on like this forever.
For now, however? As dedicated emergency nurses, techs, doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, we will continue to give top notch and excellent care. We’re not sloppy, we don’t let busy days and large patient surges prevent us from saving lives. And in the worst of conditions, we are able and willing to prove City Councilor Byron Lane wrong when he (reportedly) says, “we’re putting people’s lives in jeopardy when they have to go somewhere else.”
Shame on the newspaper for publishing something so negative and one-sided that, in one, six-column article, it could destroy the community’s trust and confidence in a great and valuable resource: their own local hospital.
If the hospital does not survive here, the community is then left with traveling north to New Hampshire hospitals, or south to Boston hospitals. Hospital spokesperson Maki is correct when he says that hospitals everywhere are having difficulty with staffing, but it’s not rocket science, the administration has an obvious solution right in front of them. Theirs to act on, if they open their eyes — and their hearts — to do so.
Meanwhile, I’m proud to be a part of a team who I see working hard every hour of every shift to not only give great medical care, but also to represent the hospital the best we can in this community.
Barbara Green Ullman is a registered nurse at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
