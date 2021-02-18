When I think back to my high school days in the late 1930s, not many people were thinking about going to college.
Only a small percentage of the student body got into the college program; the commercial program was just about enough for most students. Besides, the Great Depression was ending and there were a lot of industrial jobs around. Just in Newburyport, there was Towle sterling silver. I knew a large number of people who worked there.
Preparatory schools were very popular then. It was common to go to one after high school. In New England, there were so many to choose from and they were often looking for athletes. Some people would attend for only one year, but many for two. That is what I wanted to do.
While you were there, you learned some good study habits, and you kept growing and getting more experience. After a couple of years there, you were ready for college. They were getting a good product as well. In those days, people read the Boston papers, which wrote about college and prep school sports.
In my senior year, my football coach, Tom O’Donnell, was in his second year at the school. We all liked him very much. That spring, he took three of us guys to visit Boston College to speak to people in the athletic department. They wanted us to attend, but they said we would need to go to prep school first.
They sent us each a list of schools in New England. We were familiar with most of them because of the Boston papers. They pointed out a new one, a military school in Virginia. We were instantly interested in that because the war had just begun. Massanutten Military Academy was in the Shenandoah Valley. It was beautiful there with the Blue Mountains in the distance.
Military schools were very big back then. They all had really strong athletic teams. Just playing against them was a real learning experience. Of course, we wanted to go for two years but after the first year, Uncle Sam said, “We want you!”
But that one year did wonders for me. Having some ROTC experience helped us all in the military and I am certainly glad to have attended.
After the war, Boston College had me back to practice with them for a couple of days in the spring. They sent a few of us veterans to Newman Prep in Boston. We went the entire summer, five days a week and three nights. They put us up in a boarding house close to the college, so I got all the prep schooling I needed and I was ready to start college that fall.
Young athletes today don’t have the same opportunity as we did back then. Colleges now take an athlete for five years. They are red-shirted for the first year; they practice with the team but don’t get to play in any games.
It is so different from my day. I think in my years, it was better, but what can you do? Things change but not always for the best. I am certainly glad I had the experience I had.
Kids today are getting shortchanged. COVID-19 has changed schools and spirits considerably. I feel so sorry for those high school athletes, but I am sure they will make out one way or another.
If it wasn’t for the football experience I had I would never have made it. I often think how fortunate I was to come along when I did. Too bad it didn’t stay that way.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
