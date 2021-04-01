Teen jobs are always difficult to navigate, however, during a pandemic everything feels more complicated.
Jobs for adolescents seem to be few and far between, so the competition to score one can be intense. At Newburyport Youth Services, we hire 30 to 40 seasonal employees each year — the first job for many of them — so we know what employers are looking for and wanted to share a few pointers with parents who are trying to help their child get a job.
Consider the type of job
Every employer is looking for a motivated crew. Rather than encouraging them just to make money, have them really think about what skills they would like to learn or what they love to do and go from there.
During a pandemic, have a family conversation about risks or exposure and what considerations are important to your household. Talk about the hours that are realistic and transportation options. You should only apply to jobs you know you can get to.
Make sure the employee applies
First, employers do not hire a teen’s parents, so don’t be the one to apply. If you call, email or come in to get the application, you have immediately sent a signal that your child is too busy, lazy or uninterested to do it themselves, even if that is not the case.
Encourage them to go in person or, if their schedule conflicts, an email request may work.
When your child goes in to apply or ask for an application, please encourage them to go alone — without a parent or friends. Coach them, prep them, but send them in on their own. The hiring process starts the moment they walk in the door.
Make a good impression
What makes the best impression? A young person who can come in, make eye contact, introduce themselves, and tell us why they are here. “Hi, my name is Andrea and I would really love to work here. Do you have any openings or an application I can get?”
You would think this is obvious, but we see a lot of teens come in, ask for an application and walk out. Asking for the manager just to introduce yourself and let them know you are applying takes courage and also shows confidence and initiative.
Double-check the paperwork
Once your child has the application, let them complete it themselves, then go through it and see if they have left anything out. Often, teens overlook experience they have from baby-sitting, volunteering or helping out on a project.
Include any training or certificates they have received and list computer or other skills they have. This is also a great time to make sure they are using a professional email address — it should be made up of their name and not portsweetie@yahoo.com. And then, check email regularly.
Finally, if your child uses a personal cellphone, make sure that they have a professional voicemail for when a potential boss calls.
Get ready to interview
Now, it’s time for the interview. Encourage them to dress for the interview, not necessarily formally, but cleaned up. Just because they are applying to wash dishes or run around at a camp, doesn’t mean they should dress for that. Even if it’s over Zoom, have them think about the background of their virtual space as well.
Our children live in a culture of technology but the ability to answer questions thoughtfully and to have some questions prepared is still what most employers are looking for.
One of the best things a parent can do to help their child get a job is to run through interview questions and build up their confidence. Also, be prepared to ask questions, especially around COVID-19 safety protocol.
Take setbacks in stride
The last lesson to teach is that not getting a job is not always a reflection on you. Asking for feedback after being declined a job can be helpful, but often the answer is simply that someone else was a better fit.
It is difficult and frustrating for kids who have grown up with everyone getting a gold star for trying. Take this opportunity to teach them how to handle the disappointment and to keep applying.
Andrea Egmont is the director of youth and recreational services for the City of Newburyport Youth Services.
