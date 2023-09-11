I am going on an adventure with my cousin Mia and two of her friends to hike around the island of Madeira off the coast of Portugal.
I saw Mia recently and asked her what she was doing to get in shape for our adventure … she looked perplexed and then said … “Nothing, why would I?”
Of course, I was immediately relieved as I figured I did not have time and I was in decent shape … I have two sets of stairs in my house and I go up and down at least three or four times a day, I sell real estate and there are lots of stairs in those houses, I have been hauling stuff from our boat to the beach (coolers of wine and beer; therefore, weight lifting, I reasoned) … so I must be all set. Plus, boating as an endurance sport counts, right? Ummm … No!
I woke up in a cold sweat the other night thinking about this. We will be hiking five to 13 miles a day in hot temperatures up and down small mountains … what am I thinking?
So out came the backpack, which I loaded with two 5-pound weights, I put on my hiking boots and continued to walk my dog 1.5 to 2 miles a day.
The weights were so unevenly distributed that both my neck and back began to hurt … I needed to get serious with less than three weeks to go. I pulled down and dusted off the hiking poles, packed my backpack with 50 ounces of water and stuff that I would most likely be hiking with and set off on my first 5-mile walk off road in West Newbury.
It was cloudy but not due to rain until noon so off I went at 8:30 a.m. My husband was walking the dog to meet me for moral support and by the time we met it was drizzling. He offered me a ride home but I said, “No Way!”
We went our separate ways and I headed for South Street. By the time I emerged, it was a full downpour, I was soaked through and tired. I called and asked him to pick me up on his way home with the dogs. I was discouraged but not defeated. I had only gone about 2.75 miles but I was determined to do five or six miles the following day.
So, repeat, added a bit more bug juice and off I went. I was trekking at a great pace and humming, “Feet don’t fail me now” (I have neuropathy and wondered if seven days of trekking in a row would matter) … I sure hope not. I did an almost all-trail hike back and forth and was trekking back up Turkey Hill Road a bit tired when I remembered something funny from last summer.
I had been biking and was returning from a long ride with Turkey Hill still left to conquer to get home. I had used all my gears and was about to walk when I heard a tremendous round of applause.
In that split second, I couldn’t believe there were people cheering me on … up that hill I went without a hitch! I was looking around for who might have been clapping when I realized that the clapping was in my earbuds as “Elton John Live” began to play.
A smile spread across my face as I realized two things: 1. I couldn’t believe that I thought a crowd was clapping for me, and 2. That was all the incentive I needed to conquer the hill.
So, when you are down and out, remember it doesn’t take much to persevere and always do it with a smile on your face. I’ve got this!
Jennifer Germain is a real estate agent with Stone Ridge Properties in Newburyport. She lives in West Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.