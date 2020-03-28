Breathe deeply. What do you smell?
Fresh bread. Ziti with roasted tomato sauce and a thick blanket of cheese. A British-style meat pie. Frosted brownies. And my favorite new snack, homemade Cheez-Its (Yes, it’s true, and no, I wouldn’t kid about something like that).
We all need to take comfort wherever we can find it these days, and for me that means cooking. Lots and lots of cooking. Plump, golden-brown loaves from the oven, a batch of chocolate chip cookies — these things give me great satisfaction at the moment.
And though plump and golden brown is probably going to describe me when this is all over, I make no apologies for going full Martha Stewart right now.
I’ve been waiting for words to come to me before I write about what we are living through because up to now, they haven’t. I’ve been struck dumb by what is going on.
What happens on a Wednesday seems light years away from what happened on the previous Monday — and yet it feels all horribly the same. We’re living in an actual zombie apocalypse Groundhog Day and it’s not clear when we’ll wake up. It feels like we have no control over anything.
But we still have to eat. And when life hands me coronavirus, I head to the kitchen, where I can at least control a batch of brownies. I’ve never been more grateful that I love to mess around with food. When I cook, my brain switches off and I focus on flour and sugar, which are major food groups as far as I’m concerned.
I feel especially proud that I can make homemade bread without even thinking about it. Bread baking has always been a pleasant diversion for me; now, it feels like a mainstay of life.
It feels like I’m providing. I use the no-knead method, which allows anyone with a pulse to make fantastic breads without the need to, uh, knead. (A current benefit to this method is that none of us could knead bread anyway with these overwashed, dried-out, potentially germ-laden nubs that we used to call our hands hanging limply at the end of our arms.)
The gluten-free movement has never been anything but an ugly rumor in our household, and we bake a lot, especially cookies. My husband’s favorite recipe is for homemade pecan sandies, courtesy of Stella Parks’ "BraveTart."
I’m big on salted chocolate chunk shortbread, The New York Times version. The latter are what happens when regular chocolate chip cookies leave home, buy a fancy suit and invest in life insurance; chocolate chip cookies for grownups, in other words.
Obviously, one cannot live by cookies and bread alone – although I’d be willing to give it a try. I’ve always enjoyed cooking dinner, and now it feels like the most important thing I do all day. We’ve got an extra member of the household right now (my 21-year-old daughter, sadly ousted from college), so I get to feed more people, which I love.
Sometimes, I follow recipes, more often I just wing it. The ziti I mentioned was an improvisation on a recipe torn from the newspaper years ago — I changed up the tomato sauce to reflect my current pantry stores, and used the cheeses I had on hand.
Same for the meat pie — I subbed bison burger for the beef, and mixed it with fresh carrots, frozen peas and brown gravy courtesy of Heinz. Both were simple, beautiful and delicious.
And the homemade Cheez-Its? Well, I am a Cheez-It lover from way back (extra toasty for me, white chedder for hubs).
With a lot of cheese in my pantry and too much time on my (nub-like) hands, I tried a version from BrowneyedBaker.com. Wow.
Remember what I said about me ending up plump at the end of this? These things will be largely responsible if that happens. (The six boxes of actual Cheez-Its that I bought in a shameful fit of hoarding are now gathering dust, and are available for donation if anyone wants them. Drop me a line and I’ll leave them on the front porch).
Right now, I wish you same kind of the comfort I find when I’m surrounded by bowls, spoons, pans and sifters. We’ll go to Weight Watchers together when this is all over, but right now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a batch of brownies to put in the oven.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com and blogging at malibu93.webnode.com) lives and lives and lives and lives in her home in West Newbury. She doesn’t go anywhere else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.