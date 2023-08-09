I hate “Pat the Bunny”.
There, I said it. And I’d say it again.
I also dislike “The Runaway Bunny” and “Guess How Much I Love You”.
Each of these books has bunnies in them, but I swear I am not anti-bunny. I am 100% Team Bunny. I dislike these books for various reasons, but it’s not and never has been about the bunnies.
With my granddaughter Addie turning 1, I am very much back in the world of children’s books. Addie is an absolute book fiend, and it’s wonderful to see her turning pages herself and cooing over the images she sees. She will also present you with a book, or many, and plunk herself into your lap.
But earlier this year, when we would sit on the couch together and plow through piles of books, I realized I just didn’t have it in me to do “Pat the Bunny” anymore. Part of might have been the smell – those flowers the book demands you smell are gag-inducing.
Maybe, it was Daddy’s scratchy face. Maybe, it was the book-within-a-book, where bunny is sleeping but he looks, well, dead.
Maybe, it was all those things but maybe it was me being 62 years old and knowing I don’t have to read “Pat the Bunny” if I don’t want to. I can foist it off, I mean give it away to someone younger, someone who hasn’t read it (or smelled it) 975 times before. I’ve done my time with it, and now I’m on “Pat the Bunny” work release.
Realizing this was liberating, what else didn’t I have to read? I had picked up a copy of “Guess How Much I Love You” at the Rockport transfer station free book hut, despite not much liking it back in the day.
I thought I would give it another shot, and did I mention that it was free? One quick look and I remembered what I disliked about it. The father bunny keeps one-upping the child about how much he loves him, and even has to triumph over him when he is asleep (“I love you right up to the moon and back,” he says smugly).
I understand that plenty of people read this as the limitless love of the parent for the child. I get that. But to me, there is something unpleasantly competitive about the father bunny. He just has to win the love competition, even over his unconscious bunny child. I’m not having it. So there goes another book.
I have similar issues with “The Runaway Bunny”. The illustrations are beautiful and charming, but the mother bunny is absolutely suffocating.
The little one fantasizes about going out in the world and having adventures, and every time the mother is there, in some form, to reel him back in. In the end, he gives up and says something like, “Shucks, I might as well just stay here.”
Great lesson – don’t try to be independent and don’t even think of leaving. Mommy won’t let you – ever. Again, I understand if others interpret this as a mother’s protective love, but I see it as throttling a child’s independent spirit. There’s another book down.
At this point, I know you’re asking what I do like (and calling me a heretic, if not much worse). Well, for one, I like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Even though I have also read this one 975 times before, I think I have an even greater appreciation for it now.
I love how Eric Carle integrates numbers and days of the week with the types of fruit the caterpillar eats. The little munching holes that the caterpillar makes, which then appear on the next page, are wonderful.
I also can relate to when the caterpillar goes wild and eats everything in sight, gets a stomachache, then eats “one nice green leaf and feels much better.” I mean, who hasn’t done that? and of course, most crucially there is the wonderful evolution – the crux of the book – from tiny caterpillar into “beautiful butterfly.”
Another personal favorite is “I Am A Bunny” by Ole Risom (more proof of my bunny-loving creds). This is one I have adored since my own childhood.
It’s an oversized board book illustrated by the incomparable Richard Scarry, and it takes us through the seasons with Nicholas the bunny. Spring, summer, fall and winter pass as Nicholas shows us birds and butterflies, colorful autumn leaves and snowflakes. The cycle of the seasons is introduced at the end when Nicholas curls up snug against the winter snow in his hollow tree “to dream about spring.”
You are absolutely free to disagree, and I hope you will let me know your own favorites or why I am absolutely wrong about everything and “The Runaway Bunny” is a masterpiece. For now, I’ll just say “Goodnight Moon”.
Ugh. You don’t want to know what I think about “Goodnight Moon” … .
Marilyn Archibald lives in West Newbury and certainly isn’t shy about sharing her opinions. Share yours with her: archie4618@aol.com.
