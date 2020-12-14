We have our masks. And our distance. That is a good defense. Now what? We need more to win a war.
Newburyport is my home. Amesbury is my workplace. So it is you in this Greater Newburyport region who I care about most. We are in a battle.
This is not hyperbole. We have an enemy who is taking us out at the knees. What are we doing to become a stronger army against this enemy? We must do more if we are going to drag ourselves out of this pandemic in enough time to save our kids’ education, our small businesses, our neighbors’ mental health, our disenfranchised who are living in homes that are not safe. It is now all of our responsibility.
We can only ask so much of our elected leaders to legislate and mandate us out of this. We can only ask so much of our esteemed doctors to test yet another protocol and hope they nailed it. We can only ask so much of our teachers who are looking at blacked-out Zoom screens as they try to inspire and teach our kids. Enough. The buck stops with you and me.
I believe it was George Washington who said “the best defense is a good offense” and I would concur. We need a call to action.
We all have the power to make a difference. If the enemy comes knocking at your door, how you respond will be based on a few things. And whatever those things are, you have the power to move the needle to become better prepared. No matter how small, it is something.
Science has already proven that the healthier you are, the better the outcome if you do contract COVID. So that means that an element of this is in your power. That is good news. So let’s take the offense.
How do we prepare? How do we improve our health? Take small incremental steps. Anchor them to behaviors that are already built into your day.
Week 1: Increase your water intake. Drink a large glass of water upon waking every day. We all wake up and get out of bed. So do it then. Don’t wait.
Week 2: Before you drink your coffee or tea or before you eat breakfast, move for five minutes each day. This could be a high-stepping march. This could be jumping jacks. It could be a power walk. You could combine pushups with squats. Just do what you can. Make your heart beat. Listen to your lungs work. Keep up on the water from Week 1, too. These habits build.
Week 3: After your water and your movement, grab pen and paper and write down three things for which you are grateful. Your mindset is of great importance and can positively (or negatively) affect how you mitigate stress. Stress = inflammation. Inflammation = disease.
Week 4: Look at your plate. Does it honor your body? Does it communicate that you care about your health? If you could improve, pick one area. For most, it is the vegetables that could increase. So do it. Make half your plate green: salad, roasted broccoli, sautéed zucchini. While you are at it, improve the fats with which you sauté or roast. If you think fat is bad – I am just gonna say it – you are wrong. Well-sourced fat is your friend. If you have Amazon Prime, watch “Fat Fiction” for a great tutorial in just how important it is.
Week 5: You drank your water, you moved for five minutes, you journaled your gratitudes, your plate is becoming more nutrient dense, now go connect with someone. This pandemic has isolated us like nothing before and that is not healthy, at all. We are meant to be in relationships. It is how we are wired no matter how introverted you may be. Call someone. Ask them how they are. It may be the both of you that you are benefiting. It may be the both of you that you are saving.
Please don’t think that this is not within your power. It is. Small steps eventually add up to huge results. Put the armor of health on and help us get back on track. We are all in this army and we are all responsible for the outcome of this war.
Meghan Kinsey is a health and nutrition coach and owner of Motivate Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in Amesbury. She lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.