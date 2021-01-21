On Sunday, Jan. 17 I had the privilege to attend a virtual service led by Rev. Rebecca Bryan from the Universalist Unitarian Church commemorating and celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. It was a terrific and inspiring event.
The guest sermon was delivered by Frank Cousins Jr. Frank’s resume of public service is well-known to Newburyporters, but much of his life and experiences as an African-American is not as well-known.
Frank has conducted his public and private life with class and tolerance. And yet his words today included a few incredible stories of injustice toward his family that were shocking to hear.
One in particular was the experience of his father, Frank Cousins Sr., from when he graduated from Newburyport High School in 1941. As is the tradition, that continues today, graduates walk in a procession into the stadium in their cap and gowns next to another classmate in alphabetical order by last name.
Before graduation day, one member of that Class of '41 asked the high school principal that she be spared from walking near Frank’s dad because he was Black. The principal agreed and relegated Frank’s dad to the back of the procession to walk alone.
The indignity of this action remained a story that the Cousins family cannot forget. Frank’s remarks to the virtual congregation spoke to how his dad met each challenge like this one, without hate or retaliation.
I had heard this story before and was outraged. Yet now that it has been told publicly, I feel compelled to speak out because that principal was revealed after Frank’s talk to be Rupert A. Nock – yes, the same person the community honored by naming the middle school after him.
This past year, we have witnessed an awakening toward racial inequity in this country, most notably after the killing of George Floyd. Many in our society are finally beginning to come to grips with the depths of injustice toward African-Americans.
It has always existed, and we have a responsibility to look at our own community before we condemn events in other places like Charlottesville. Black lives matter everywhere, including here in Newburyport.
Organizations and businesses throughout the country have established or enhanced diversity training and focus in light of the terrible events over this last year. The names of notable Confederate leaders have been removed from buildings, while monuments and statutes honoring these individuals have been eliminated or moved to less prominent locations. It’s about time.
Racial injustice cannot be ignored. In that spirit, our community should not continue to honor an individual who has such a terrible stain toward intolerance and exclusion. I know it was a different time, and I am aware that Mr. Nock had a distinguished career as an administrator in Newburyport which included rising to become the superintendent of our schools.
I also understand that it was 80 years ago and those who witnessed this terrible injustice are not with us anymore. I also have struggled with the fact that Mr. Nock cannot defend himself, and I do not know if he ever had regret or learned from this moment, or if he became a better and more enlightened person.
And yet, the revelation of this story of Frank Cousins Sr. cannot be ignored any longer because it did happen. The action of Rupert Nock being complicit to overtly support racism by sending Frank's dad to the back of the line to be by himself and suffer the embarrassment and indignity simply for being Black is wrong and unacceptable.
Frank spoke at the virtual service about enduring prejudice his entire life, but to me he has always shown an amazing temperament while always advancing tolerance and fairness. He is the first to say that he learned how to behave from the actions of his parents during a challenging time for families of color.
Frank’s dad did not lash out after his graduation or during so many difficult racially insensitive episodes the rest of his life. The Cousins family spent their productive lives in Newburyport as good citizens, and never hesitated to give back to the community they loved despite the poor treatment they received subtly and directly over the years.
“Young” Frank personifies this. Frank’s dad did not set foot on the grounds of Newburyport High School after that awful graduation day in 1941 until his only son and namesake graduated from NHS in 1976.
He went one more time when his daughter Ruby walked under the arch of roses in 1978. Both Frank and Ruby were allowed to walk alphabetically where appropriate, but I’m sure the feelings conjured up on those graduation days included both a sense of pride and reflective angst, along with other emotions many of us will never have to deal with or completely understand.
This is another teaching moment, and now that this story is more widely known, I wonder if others in our community, like me, will ever be able to see that sign in front of the middle school on Low Street without thinking of Rupert Nock’s decision.
Charlie Cullen is a member of the Newburyport High School Class of 1969. He lives in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.