As I See It: It’s not a museum, it’s a treasure

The owner of 2 Neptune St., Newburyport, recently wrote to The Daily News complaining about the criticism of her renovations of her property.
The owners of Brine restaurant, the Caswells, are outraged that anyone would refuse to understand why they wouldn’t want to completely alter the windows and the façade of Fowle's News.
Their lawyer, former Mayor Lisa Mead, wants to overturn the safeguards our Downtown Overlay District gives to our distinctive structures. The Brine owners assert that City Council President Jared Eigerman knows nothing about the operation of a small business. The owner of 2 Neptune reminds us that “it’s a house, not a museum!”
She’s right. Newburyport is not a museum. It’s a treasure.
For the last six years, the idea of “America First!” has become quite popular. When I was walking the Clipper Trail the other day, I got to thinking this idea might have a special meaning for Newburyport. For example, it could remind us to hold a very deep respect for the ways in which Newburyport helped make America first.
For example:
¢ Newburyport was settled in 1643. Not quite first, but close.
¢ George Washington slept in Newburyport in 1789 as part of his effort to establish the United States as a constitutional republic.
¢ The American Navy built its first ships here during the Revolutionary War
¢ William Lloyd Garrison, one of the greatest fighters for American democracy, justice and freedom, was born here in 1805.
¢ The Custom House, where tariffs on international trade provided funds that were essential to the functioning of our new country, was built in 1835.
These are all good examples of ways in which Newburyport contributed to America’s greatness.
Newburyport’s historic character is its strategic advantage. There are lots of places one can live that look like everyplace else. They look and taste like instant oatmeal.
Downtown Newburyport’s distinctive Federalist architecture and the dramatic happenings that occurred within them is a magnetic draw for creative people.
Artists, historians, television and film production people, gallery owners, lifesaving physicians, inventors, technologists, biologists, philanthropists, writers, actors, musicians, educators, and many, many other types of fascinating people live downtown. We know that it’s a truly special American place.
As a proponent of historical preservation, Jared Eigerman is deeply aware of the importance of Newburyport’s look and feel to its brand and its prospects in this century.
I appreciate his efforts to preserve our heritage. He and other preservationists like Stephanie Niketic and Tom Kolterjahn understand that defending our city’s past protects its future.
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
