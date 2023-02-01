This spring will mark the first year that I will not watch any baseball – not even the Red Sox – and the reason for that is that it’s not baseball anymore.
It’s not even close to the game that I first witnessed at Fenway when I was a boy in the ‘50s. There are many reasons for my decision not to watch anymore and I will tell them all to you.
Yes, the game is still played between the white lines and was a business back in the ‘50s also and even much earlier than that, but now it’s all business and also analytics.
The business part is having a 12-team playoff for more revenue. It used to be the pennant winners in each league would face one another, which meant I could see players such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente on TV. Those days are long gone and they shouldn’t be.
The analytics is removing a pitcher even if that pitcher is pitching a perfect game as Clayton Kershaw did last summer after only six innings and leading 6-0. I do not think he will get another opportunity to pitch a perfect game and removing other starting pitchers who are doing well.
It’s also having a relief pitcher having to face three batters before he can be removed for another reliever, which means if a pinch hitter comes up batting say from the left side, the right-hander has to face that batter, the manager cannot bring in a lefty pitcher.
Also, putting a runner at second base in extra innings to speed up the game. The problem with that is if both teams score a run in that inning, it’s going to continue for another inning or more anyway.
Then, they had infield shifts last year, which takes away hits that could score runs. Now this year, no shifts or runner at second base but a pitch clock.
I cannot imagine this working. Each pitcher has his own way of getting ready to deliver a pitch. You have players looking at tablets and iPads in the dugout to try and see what a pitcher is throwing to gain an edge. Then, there are outfielders with notes in their back pockets to see how to defend against the batters.
To me, the worst thing is these max salaries that they give to some of these players. For example, Aaron Judge got $380 million for 13 years or let’s talk about Xander Bogaerts getting $280 million for 11 years.
Try and wrap your head around those numbers for a minute. If Xander really loved the fans and our city as much as he says, then he would have accepted the $160 million offer by the Red Sox?
How much money do these players need? You see, it’s not about loyalty or staying with a very good team that has a chance to win a championship in which Carlos Correa did by leaving Houston as a free agent
It’s always about the money. Albert Pujols was offered $230 million to stay with the Cardinals but that wasn’t enough for him, so he signed with the Angels for $250 million and was miserable in Anaheim. If he had stayed with the Cardinals, the organization probably would have built him a statue next to Stan Musial’s outside Busch Stadium.
In 1987, Red Sox catcher Rich Gedman received a million-dollar contract for that one year and people could not believe a mediocre player could get a million dollars.
The Mets payroll is $380 million while Tampa Bays is $65 million. There is no salary cap in baseball. Do you think of the Pirates or the Marlins as just two examples that have a chance to go to the World Series in the near or even distant future?
Also, they have changed the interleague play for this year in that every team has to play against each other once, which reduces the number of times say that the Red Sox will not play the Yankees and the AL East.
It’s really sad what they have done to our national pastime and I encourage people to not go to games anymore or even watch them on television.
In 1966, The Beach Boys made a landmark album called “Pet Sounds” and one song was “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times.”
I have to say that is me when its comes to baseball.
Larry Giantonio lives in Newburyport. Any comments or responses? Email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com.
