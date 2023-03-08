“You can fool some of the people some of the time … .” That adage was out in full at a recent forum hosted by City Councilor Jennie Donohue and a member of the Cannabis Control Commission.
A handout given to the audience and read aloud by Donohue claims the opening of retail pot shops in Massachusetts has resulted in “no negative impacts on the surrounding businesses or larger community, no increase in crime in the immediate surrounding areas.”
You would have to be high as a kite to believe that one.
When I inquired about the source of the claims, I was informed it was the Cannabis Control Commission. After a brief time reviewing their online site, I came across the following memo from Shawn Collins, the executive director of the commission, dated Aug 8, 2022, and sent to the retail pot shops.
“ … The Cannabis Control Commission has received reports regarding armed robberies, attempted break-ins, thefts, and social engineering schemes and fraud committed at various Licensee’s Marijuana Establishments … .” This is directly from the Cannabis Commission.
In all fairness, the city councilor appeared to be backing off the claims in a local blog the following day. I’m sure there is some narrow view of the statistics that would allow for a vein of truth but to claim there are “no negative impacts” is just plain wrong. It’s a cash business that just invites the kind of crime mentioned by the director of the Cannabis Commission.
This conversation is not about the benefits of medical marijuana or the legal consumption of pot. Those things have been decided. It is about one thing and one thing only; just a few years ago, the people of Newburyport decided against having pot shops in town.
Has something changed that would cause us to reconsider that decision? The answer is no. Any reasonable view of what has transpired the past few years elsewhere in the state would affirm that we made the correct decision.
The two main arguments for revisiting this decision have been supposed loss of revenue and the attempt to replace the illegal sale of marijuana. The projected revenue from the city councilor pushing this is $150,000.
Even if that is accurate, it is short-lived. Pot shops across the state (including Haverhill) have been suing their host communities to reduce the fees they are required to pay (think legal fees $$).
The pot lobby used the promise of additional dollars to buy their way into communities; less than three years later, they trying to back out. They successfully lobbied the governor to sign a bill requiring cities and towns to “renegotiate” the fees after a few years. We will be stuck with these pot shops and ultimately no additional revenue.
The other argument involves the attempt to reduce the illegal sale of marijuana. File this one under the law of unintended consequences. The opening of pot shops in the state has spiked illegal sales. How could it not?
Retail stores drive demand in their geographic area; at the same time, they are paying a 20% fee. This has opened the door for the illegal sales at 20 to 30% less.
And those most likely to purchase illegally? Twenty-one and under. Multiple sources, including The Boston Globe and Springfield News, estimate more that half of sales in this state are illegal. And it’s not just here.
New York City estimates there are more than 1,500 illegal pot shops in the city. In California, the black market has strangled the legal market, according to Politico.
A most basic review of articles online would confirm the information claimed by the pot lobbyist is wrong and should have been vetted by Donohue prior to the meeting.
Toward the latter part, she attempted to bolster her argument by reciting diversity, equity and inclusion – as if opening pot shops in one of the whitest communities in the state would somehow further inclusion.
The forum was a façade for ignoring the people’s vote. Donohue reminded the audience that our vote was “nonbinding” and in her mind the other councilors did not really vote no … they voted “not for now.” I’ll bet there are some residents who wish their vote for City Council was “nonbinding.”
Based on the evidence, opening up pot shops in Newburyport is a really bad idea. Please contact your city councilor and tell them no means no.
Allan Jason is a Newburyport resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.