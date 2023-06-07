Recently in the towns of Groveland and Merrimac, voters very narrowly delivered the required votes to usher in a Proposition 2½ override to assess an additional $1.25 million in personal and property taxes from Groveland taxpayers and $860,000 from personal and property taxes from Merrimac taxpayers.
The goal outlined by the Pentucket School Committee was to fully fund a $50.7 million budget requirement for Pentucket Regional schools.
What is different from this override request from former ones is ominous because the request was made for initiating “operational overrides”.
This is simply money to pay the bills. What is far more palatable for many taxpayers are strategic initiatives like building new schools and past campaigns including a more recent effort to build a new high school and middle school were widely supported.
On May 3 on WHAV, School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew opined, “I think what this does for us is it brings back a lot of the lost additions that had to be cut last year and it also reinstates the arts and athletics programs to where they were prior to last year’s failed budget”
Understandably, and by mandate, school committees and those they employ in the form of superintendents prioritize funding over taxpayer concerns when there are opposing interests.
Certainly, well-funded, high-performance school systems are historically beneficial in the form of a general, long-term appreciation of home values. They also strengthen community ties and collectively communities can continue to “pay it forward” by maximizing opportunities for children in the district to have the best chances for success in life with a well-rounded education.
But from a financial standpoint, there is ultimately a breaking point for homeowners especially when exponential increases in property taxes caused by overrides lead to a point where the growth of taxes exceeding the growth of property values creates a negative spiral.
There is a point when taxes are so high that they will exert an inverse pressure on home appreciation and the Pentucket towns may face this in the not-to-distant future.
Chapter 70 relates to state dollars that contribute portions to municipalities to pay for school costs. Specifically, it is named for the section in Massachusetts General Law from which it originated. Net school spending, an important concept in school budgets, is school spending subtracting transportation, debt service, civic activities, crossing guard costs and capital equipment.
In fiscal 2010, the Pentucket Regional schools received $13,226.986 and with an enrollment of 3,092, the “percentage of NSS” was 44%. Every single year until fiscal 2022, the percentage steadily declined, resulting in $13,250,152 with an enrollment of 2,223 ending with a 34.1%.
Though these facts plus several other “drivers” of budget increases were well-documented by school leaders for the last two years, very little advocacy was directed to state leaders to address the burgeoning shortfalls.
In fact, another component known as the “Foundation Budget” relative to state aid was $25,043,318 in fiscal 2010 and $25,863,556 in fiscal 2022.
Once again, the percentage reduction in all years was steadily downward with the notable exception of a 5.6% increase of $25,863,556 for fiscal 2023. Notably, the “required local contribution” in fiscal 2010 was $14,358,256 and yet in FY23, it increased substantially to $19,335,867.
The abject failure of leadership at Pentucket has nothing to do with their operation of the school and addressing the glaring shortfalls by a disconnected Massachusetts who effectively has steadily reduced support by simply flatlining or reducing state aid.
As stated, they have a mandate to protect our schools. But one will find very little evidence in public meetings or any actions taken by school leaders to bring the problem to the state and take actionable steps to materially reverse the trends in communities like Pentucket being shortchanged by the state.
Leadership is tone deaf to the realities that there are two primary sources of school funding: taxpayers and the state.
Instead, they celebrate the passage of the override as a successfully concluded campaign against Pentucket taxpayers. Clearly, taxpayers are viewed as the proverbial “low-hanging fruit “as apparently, attempting to compel the commonwealth to bring funding to adequate level is too far-fetched.
In complicity with leadership failures are past and present legislative leaders who have not produced any results in moving the needle to address state funding gaps and therefore also silently burdening local taxpayers.
This condition will eventually come to a head and it would be prudent for school leaders throughout the state to stop viewing homeowners as the fatted goose.
Pentucket school leaders are misguided in thinking that perpetual, operational overrides will be funded by a compliant citizenry.
Former Pentucket Regional School Committee member Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
