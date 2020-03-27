As I See It: Learning how to respond to shocks

In general, I don’t listen to Donald Trump. However, at the very same press conference on March 12 where he trumpeted that the greatest of all websites would be up and running by March 15 (it wasn’t) and that drive-thru testing facilities would be coming for millions (they haven’t), our commander in chief did say something I agree with, along the lines of: “We’re learning a lot about how to respond to shocks like this through the turmoil we’re currently going through and, who knows, we could face worse.”
This is the point I want to zero in on. Futurists and public health officials worldwide have anticipated the likelihood of scenarios like the spread of the coronavirus for decades. Now that we’re experiencing a big one, we know there will be others with even higher mortality rates than what we’ll experience in the next two to six months.
Nature can shock us in ways that have a dramatic economic impact. No one has a real handle on the consequences of virtually halting economic activity in the United States and Europe for several months. But you can be sure it isn’t going to be good for your bank balance.
The gyrations in the world financial markets feel like the beginning of a depression. Here’s some reasons why:
The world economy is fragmenting. The global economy is a complex weave of supply chains and market outlets. In the global economy, national economies focus on arenas in which they can make the most efficient contribution to the overall system, a system that was primarily created by American institutions.
However, many nations are responding in a nationalistic fashion to the epidemic. For example, the Chinese have cornered the market for face masks worldwide, and they are not selling.
Another: U.S./German relations were injured by the alleged efforts of the Trump administration to purchase a German biotech company that occupies a sensitive position in that nation’s infrastructure. The accusation is that Trump wanted the company to sell its possible COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. only.
The Germans are furious about this. There is a very long list of organizations and countries that have previously been woven together into a whole whose fabric is now fraying. It’s collapsing, and there is no immediate replacement for it.
Even if vertically integrated supply chains could emerge in a variety of countries (which is the core aspiration of America First), doing so will take a long time. The transition will be excruciatingly slow and error filled. High levels of uncertainty breed market crashes.
Individuals matter. Who else cringes every time we see one of those White House press briefings where the top echelon of our national health administration all crowd together? Did you know that one of Mike Pence’s staff members has tested positive?
We’ve been assured that the aide “hasn’t had close contact with the president or vice president.” Are you kidding me? This is supposed to make me feel better? My point: This virus will take out many, maybe even millions of people; we have no idea of knowing who they will be.
Imagine Fauci, Birx or Pence no longer in the game. Losing key people would create a huge hole in our ability to fight this plague. We can survive the suspension of the NFL, the NBA and MLB, but we can’t handle the loss of our key public health professionals. The economic impact of such losses? Think Tesla’s stock price without Elon Musk.
Our health care system stinks. The Democratic Party has been trying to tell us this for decades, but we still don’t have anything like national health care. If you can pay for it, American health care may be the best in the world. If you can’t, your prospects of getting through this epidemic or any bad illness unscathed aren’t great.
Furthermore, a truly robust health care system would support workers and businesses during crises like this one. Whatever is happening in Washington right now to address the losses being sustained by our people and organizations is like a passenger trying to catch up to a plane that’s already left.
Trump is, unfortunately, correct in that there are a number of crises lurking on the horizon that are equal to or greater than the one created by COVID-19. Many of them are associated with climate change. The fires, floods, droughts, tornadoes, etc., happening all over the world are at least in part a consequence of the greenhouse gases that are warming the planet. Climate change is a real crisis that also drives epidemics.
We earthlings confront challenges that transcend national borders and political posturing. They require humanity to think and act as a species. If and when we choose to do so, we’ll discover that our big problems are wrapped around great and wonderful opportunities. The future is calling.
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
