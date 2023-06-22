If you’ve ever participated in a group study of anything, you know people have different ways of approaching a subject. If you ask others in the group what they remember, and what it reminds them of, and how they would employ what they learned, you might be quite surprised at their responses. We are all different in our learning styles.
I’ve thought about this for many years because I know myself to be a slow reader, different things stand out to me and others in any given subject, and frequently I can relate the subject under discussion to similar subjects or, on the contrary, to something very different yet somehow related in my mind. Furthermore, I might suggest a use for the subject at hand that puzzles, entertains or affronts others in the group.
Years ago, I interviewed a Harvard English professor about my regard for other learning styles. He immediately reached back and pulled out of a file drawer an essay from a Princeton professor in an alumni magazine about teaching a summer course to poor urban students. The subject was Mark Twain’s novel “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” The teacher asked the students what they noticed about the characters.
Immediately, one of the students responded, “Jim don’t speak no good English.”
To which the English professor in the essay reflected, “In all my years teaching ‘Huckleberry Finn’ to college students, not one has ever put forth such an observation so directly.“
The student went straightaway to the professor’s question, astounding his teacher. and that’s how the essay made its way to a top file drawer at Harvard.
I’ve learned to respect the many ways other people gather knowledge. Some bright students cannot speed-read and comprehend words rushing by, and they quickly admit defeat in academics.
Some, including myself, develop strategies to succeed. My first-week assignment in a freshman course was to read Henry Fielding’s novel “The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling,” approximately 700 pages. Bogged down for an hour in the first 30 pages, I was desperate to find a better way.
So, I began to scan paragraphs, hoping to find clues to what was going on. Eventually, I did, and began scribbling in the margins or underlining phrases that caught my attention. It worked. Soon I was able to spot key events.
Fielding had had it with the strictures of Anglo culture. Nevertheless, to make his point, Tom had a spirited adolescence and eventually learned to make his way to love by learning prudence. It’s more than a soap opera.
Four years later, I faced a final exam in which we were asked to compare four English poets of our choosing with four other poets of our choosing. Having spent most of the year writing a thesis, I was hard-pressed to write about eight poets.
So, I gambled: I wrote that I was so impressed with the poetry of Thomas Hardy, I would compare four Hardy poems with poems of four other poets, five poets total. It worked. My fearsome professor (a G.L. Kittredge mentee) bought my game and awarded me the highest grade I ever received.
The point of this is that linear reading was not an option for me. My nonlinear mind required that I find another way. So, I settled on episodes, pictures if you will. I think in two dimensions so I can frame an event, a scene or a task. I know my way of grasping knowledge is just one of a myriad of learning styles. The important thing is that it has worked for me.
Bob Brodsky reads in Rowley.
