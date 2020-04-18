As I See It: Lest we forget what leadership could be

It has been 155 years ago since President Lincoln was killed, just six days after the end of the Civil War. By any standards this man was simply great. He was humble, intelligent, deeply spiritual, and had the courage to hold fast to ideals in the face of hatred that resulted in his assassination.
Yes, we have had some great presidents since Lincoln, men who put Americans before selfish interests. And, sadly, we have the current situation. When our country recovers economically and heals physically from this virulent virus, it will be in spite of our nation’s leader. He and his pathetic congressional and governor minions continue to minimize the virus, leading to the needless deaths of thousands of Americans and blame his impeachment as a primary reason that distracted him from dealing with this problem in a timely manner.
Most people would probably agree that the Civil War was the biggest national crisis in our history. Lincoln was on top of his game; he was in the field, met with soldiers, held the hands of dying men and wrote and delivered the greatest speech in the history of this country, the Gettysburg Address, 272 words of pure eloquence and unity.
But was Lincoln distracted by the war to the point of doing nothing else? Hardly. Let’s talk a look.
He created Yosemite National Park, setting the plate for preserving the best of nature’s beauty. He formed the Department of Agriculture, the Morrill Land Grant Act that formed over 76 colleges and universities, including the University of Massachusetts. He created the Revenue Act of 1862 that was designed to distribute tax burden according to one’s income. Lincoln created the national banking system, leading to long-term stability of our economy and led to a flourish of building canals, railroads and factories. And he wrote the Proclamation of Amnesty two years before the end of the war, paving the way for reuniting this country, advocating forgiveness over revenge.
Lincoln’s apprenticeship was rooted in poverty and the needs of the common man. His life’s work was his legacy and our nation needs a person of such integrity now. When I walked across America to support the needs of our veterans, I came into Clinton, Illinois, where he once had an office as a traveling circuit judge. There, in a speech, he made one of his most famous quotes: “You can fool some of the people all the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
Our nation’s future hinges on not allowing any man to deceive, distort, lie and intimidate to challenge the basic decency and goodness that abides in the hearts of the people of this great country at any time.
William Shuttleworth, a US Air Forece veteran, walked across America last year to reawaken the nation to the needs of our veterans. He can be reached at wshuttleworth@hotmail.com.
