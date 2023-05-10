As I trudge up State Street, a fellow half my age hops out of the library, waves his hand in my face, catches my eye to make sure I stop, and says something about one of the few subjects I never consider: “No pot shops in downtown Newburyport!”
He doesn’t yell. In fact, he appears cheerful as if rallying me to a cause he assumes I approve, but his jabbing motion, thrusting an index finger down at the sidewalk, punctuating every phrase, earns at least one exclamation point.
No, I don’t know him, nor does he know me except for my thumbnail picture every now and then on the local paper’s editorial page. He’s far from the first stranger to insist that I write about something, but this is by far the most in-your-face, animated appeal ever made for my attention.
Must confess that as soon as he says “pot,” I’m no longer paying attention so much as waiting for him to pause for breath. Takes awhile, but when he does, I say: “Sorry. Marijuana is not a subject for me. Haven’t followed it, so it’s best left to others. If it’s any consolation, I can at least assure you that I’ll never write in favor of pot shops downtown.”
What he says next he probably already said while I was waiting him out, but this time it registers: “State law prohibits pot shops within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Some councilors want a waiver that will reduce that to 200 feet.”
Is it mere coincidence that schoolchildren are walking past us on their way downtown on this Wednesday midafternoon? We pause as a loud gaggle blows by. I must look like I’m impressed by his luck while making a point, so he presses another: “I’m not against pot shops, just having them downtown. They can go to the industrial park, or to the malls.”
Now, I’m listening. Recalling that the case for having them anywhere at all in Newburyport was that the city was losing revenue to other towns, I have to agree with him.
Not just regarding other locations, but, as I tell him: “The very idea of a waiver to cut a buffer zone in less than half invites suspicion. That the buffer is for the sake of schools compounds it.”
“Suspicion? What’s to suspect about the referendum?” he asks, referring to a 53 to 47% citywide vote that went against retail sales anywhere in the city just over three years ago.
Still, I don’t want to commit: “Well, if I did oppose it, it’d be just the waiver for a downtown location, not the sale or use of it.”
“Yes, that’s all that matters.” He looks like he just reeled in a yellowfin tuna.
“I would have the advantage of identifying myself as a former pot head, so I couldn’t be accused of not knowing what I’m talking about – as I am on everything else.”
My new friend chimes in, “I smoke pot. I get high. I just don’t want kids exposed to it.”
“Well, if we had this conversation 20 years ago, I’d probably have some on me, and we could get good and stoned right now – just not here.”
“What happened?”
“Started making me paranoid. About 15 years ago. One hit, and I could no longer function. Even when alone, and oh, the worst hell is trying to hide from yourself.”
“Must be tough when your picture keeps getting in the paper.”
“Old age. You’ll find out for yourself someday. Hey, thanks for stopping me, I’ll see what I can do.”
Get high with Jack Garvey at hammlynn@gmail.com or at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
