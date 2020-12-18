Nothing lasts forever. I have no complaints because I have had many good winters in Florida.
It was really the climate that attracted me. Being a bike rider, I could get around perfectly. I met so many nice people along the way. I will certainly miss seeing them.
Many mornings at 6 or so, a few guys would meet for coffee. These fellows were from the Cape Cod area, so we had some things in common.
I don’t know, because of the pandemic, if they are still meeting. The condo I rented was in a good spot with all the beaches nearby.
But for beauty’s sake, you can’t beat right here. I really believe we live in the best area of the country and we don’t have to travel to get here.
During the summer months, I’d talk to many people along the boardwalk in Newburyport. Many had traveled from afar to get there. It’s so much fun chatting with them. I’d like to discuss how the wharf area has changed since my childhood, how the railroad tracks went along that way then.
Newburyport has put in so many trails that are most attractive. Walking along the Merrimack River is terrific any time of the year, even when there aren’t many boats in the water.
One trail I visit occasionally passes along March's Hill. I can’t get over how the scene has changed since our cowboy-and-Indian playing days. It's a great walk just to reminisce.
Salisbury has much to offer, too. It is a toss-up which I like the best. You can’t beat the atmosphere at the state reservation. The area where the river meets the ocean is so beautiful. That, too, brings back so many nice memories.
If I didn’t have my walker, I couldn’t make these walks at my age. Luckily, there aren’t many mornings I miss taking a walk. Don’t know how long I will be able to continue this winter, though.
But hopefully, the gym I belong to may reopen by then. I do enjoy the rowing machine and stationary bike, these are the things that keep me going. I thank the Lord often for being able to keep walking. It has been a lifelong endeavor to keep up there.
Another fortunate thing is having family close by. They are all so good wanting to do things for me. Having them all so close is wonderful.
My old colonial home has two L’s projecting from the back. We have always used one half, the other not so. We put in an in-law apartment and many of my kids resided there for a while before they left the nest.
Now, I have my oldest grandchild living there. Her father, Bubby, is my oldest child. She works from home as a sales representative for health products, so she is always close by to help me.
What a break because I am really never all alone. My son, Dana, lives next door where my pool used to be.
Hey, I have got it made so really there is no need to go to Florida. I think I will be perfectly fine being here, so I can say goodbye to Florida this year.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.