How amazing is our memory? It can put up whole city blocks in an instant, and remove them just as fast. It can dismantle a building in the blink of an eye, and reconstruct one that hasn’t existed for five decades.
This happens to me often, especially when I drive along Haverhill Street through Reading. The barns are long gone now, and houses and tall trees stand in what used to be open fields.
No matter — my brain still shows me the lush grass and the grazing horses. For a moment, I see grizzled old Lester “Mac” McDonald, who ran a pony farm on the corner of Franklin Street. I hear Spot the Dalmatian barking and see ponies drinking out of the old white bathtub under the barn, their whiskery muzzles dripping when they lift their heads.
Entering North Reading, I mentally take down the Heav’nly Donuts and put up Sullivan’s, an old-school breakfast place where my father would take us on Sunday mornings 50 years ago. I hear the slam of the screen door and step onto the wooden floor. I smell coffee and cigarettes, taste the butter dripping off the grilled corn muffin I always order.
Heading up Route 28, I dismantle the Stop & Shop and put up the Starlite Drive-In, climb into my pajamas and hang out for a moment with my parents while we watch a movie in the car and swat mosquitos. As usual, we pick a spot with a poorly functioning speaker, the kind that hangs over the edge of the driver’s window and distorts sound beyond recognition.
I go on to pass two different buildings, still standing, that used to house my father’s Wynn Friction Proofing business. One is now a boxing gym, the other a dog rescue establishment.
I mentally recast them and now I am out in the back warehouse, playing hide-and-seek with my sister and best friend as we climb over the boxes stacked nearly to the ceiling. The pungent smell of motor oil hits my nose sharply and makes me sneeze. I’m not sure so much exposure to petroleum products was good for children, but no one worried about it then.
Heading north now, toward Andover, I rebuild the Howard Johnson’s where Tokyo Steakhouse now stands. I slide into a booth — my favorite one in the corner — with my mother and order clam strips and the best coffee ice cream that’s ever been. When we leave, I successfully petition for one of those round milk and white chocolate lollipops at the counter. It’s delicious.
How lucky are we that these moments from times gone by are still with us, even if — like the smell of motor oil, like the taste of chocolate — they are sometimes bitter, sometimes sweet.
I live my life firmly in the here and now, but I’m grateful I can get a day pass to visit old places, see old faces, whenever I want. They are never truly gone from me if I can remember them.
Marilyn Archibald lives and writes in West Newbury.
