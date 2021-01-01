Of all the sensational events of 2020, the most telling was barely noticed, a piece of paper no more detailed or mindful than a nodding head: The Republican National Convention’s nonplatform.
Rather than the customary list of values and goals offered every four years by both parties, the GOP issued nothing other than carte blanche support for the president.
Given his four-year anti-regulatory, anti-labor, anti-environment, anti-affordable health care record, the nonplatform can be summed up in a common phrase: "Run government like a business."
2006-14
Whenever I hear that line free of laughter, I wonder when the speaker developed amnesia or something worse.
Before 2006 when a West Virginia coal mine exploded, killing 29 miners?
Between then and 2010 when a well ruptured in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 oilers?
Between then and 2014 when the Flint, Michigan, water crisis resulted in 12 deaths and hundreds of pregnancies lost to stillbirths?
And don’t fall for the word “accident” when the deliberate cost-cutting evasions of safety regulations made all of the above not just probable, but inevitable.
Considering that a few thousand parents in Flint still fret over the lasting neurological damage to young children, the bell tolls for the living as well as the dead. For them, let us ask what our country has done to us.
1920-32
We’ve all heard the declaration attributed to Calvin Coolidge who, while governor of Massachusetts, gained a national reputation as a strikebreaker: "The business of America is business."
That abbreviated version proved to better describe what Coolidge did than what he actually said: "After all, the chief business of the American people is business."
Without the qualifying "chief," business is no longer the vocalist fronting an American band or the drummer keeping our national beat. Business is a soloist, the only one on stage. Only business matters.
With the bottom line as the only line, Coolidge and Herbert Hoover bottomed America out by 1932. It took FDR’s New Deal — attuned more along the lines of investment than to strict profit and loss — to revive the country.
1980-94
But America has a short attention span, and the generation born after the Great Depression fell once again for “run it like a business” when Ronald Reagan told us that government was never a solution, but a problem.
To a more divided nation in 1994, Newt Gingrich could reinforce the point without having to bother with Reagan’s gee-whiz wit.
To this day, a majority of Americans have yet to realize the disastrous effect of Reaganism on our manufacturing base and middle class. Anything hinting at truth is condemned as “socialism.”
No surprise. By 2016, America also forgot that, with investments, a Democratic administration bailed us out of the Republican mess left by Bush/Cheney in 2009.
1912
And we hope Trumpism will evaporate by the midterms of 2022?
Not with Trump’s cynicism now sown into the electoral process, science, education, the media, public service, into anything that holds communities together.
Apt comparisons to the Titanic are many but incomplete. To call either side of the comparison an “accident” is to accept a lie. The ship maintained full speed despite radio warnings that it was entering an ice field and had to slow down.
Why? Because time was money. The quicker the Titanic reached America, the sooner it could reload and return to Britain, increasing profits — and the better the captain’s ratings, increasing pay. He was running a business.
Today
Faced with the iceberg of COVID-19, Trump ignored science so he wouldn't be slowed by shutdowns. His eye was on the stock market and his intent was always full speed ahead.
Result? Lifeboats all across the country are filled to capacity. Lifeboats or hospitals? Life preservers or intubators? Bodies are washing up on shores or stacked in refrigerated trucks? Could Mussolini make lifeboats run on time? Do they have time?
Families of more than 330,000 (and counting) victims of COVID-19 are now asking questions long rhetorical to families in Flint, in West Virginia, and on the Gulf Coast.
It's what happens when a country is run like a business — a concept which the Republican Party has fully embraced, full speed ahead to 2022 and '24.
