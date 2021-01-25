There’s been considerable discussion about the proposed purchase of Low Street property across from the middle school for $255,000 from the state.
Anyone who looks at local real estate values will quickly conclude that this property is a bargain. But this property is constrained by wetlands, and it’s mildly contaminated from past use.
The City Council recently questioned our wetlands consultant and licensed hazardous materials expert, both of whom examined the site. The hazardous waste consultant also sampled some materials for analysis. They showed us how much of the site is available for use, and what types of cleanup may be required. If we purchase the site, we therefore know what we’re getting.
This property has two potential uses. First, the Parks Department can use the garage bays of the existing building to store and maintain its vehicles and equipment. The more controversial use would be to move Youth Services from the Brown School to Low Street.
I support both uses.
Here’s why. First, the Parks Department currently uses the existing building. It could remain there as the city sorts through the design issues to move Youth Services to this new location, and remain there once the building has been converted to its ultimate use.
Second, the historic Brown School is in dire need of repair. Interior systems need to be updated; we spend upward of $60,000 each year to heat just one-third of the building, so two-thirds is wasted. Expensive exterior repairs are an obvious need as the building is slowly becoming an eyesore.
Third, Low Street is an ideal location for Youth Services. It’s close to the schools that feed kids into after-school programs. It’s centrally located, closer to students from Wards 4, 5 and 6 than the Brown School.
Most important, we should consider the Youth Services service model. After-school programs are important to the growth and success of our kids. Working parents need a safe and stimulating environment for their children in the hours between the close of school and the time when their parents return from work. It should be available to all children, easy for them to reach, and convenient for parents to pick them up at the end of the day.
As a retired middle school teacher, I spent decades helping kids succeed academically. Like all teachers, I spent at least three days a week after school with kids who needed extra help. Without that personal attention, some kids simply couldn’t keep up.
If Newburyport’s after-school program is nearby, those students will be able to stay after school with their teachers and walk across the street to play games, get some exercise, study, or simply hang with their friends afterward.
If, on the other hand, their after-school program is across town and the bus leaves at the close of the regular school day, most kids will scoot out the door and hop on the bus, missing the personal instruction they need. It’s not their fault. Kids are hard-wired to take the easy path; social pressure drives their behavior.
I support moving Youth Services to Low Street not because it’s easy, or cheap (both options will cost some money). I support moving Youth Services to Low Street because it’s better for our kids.
Barry Connell is a member of the Newburyport City Council.
