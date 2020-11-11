Summer returned for the day of redemption, a Saturday no less, and I sat all afternoon out front overlooking the marsh toward the mainland in shorts, T-shirt and sandals, watching a line of SUVs inch toward the gate to the Plum Island Reserve.
A woman yells out her window: "Great Day!"
Me: "Forecast says another four."
"Four more days!"
"Four new years!"
Another: "What a seat you have to enjoy this!"
"All week they say."
"I know what I'll be doing!"
"And you know what I'll be doing."
Another: "We're rid of the snow!"
"That's not all we're rid of!"
"Yes!!!"
Another: "Are you J- G-?"
"Depends on what you have in mind."
“Just like your column!”
“Can I quote you?”
One more: “Beautiful day!”
“In more ways than one!”
Felt like being in another country. The mayor of Paris could have been speaking for us all when she exhaled, "Welcome back, America!"
While I celebrate the victory with anyone who rolls by, I brace for all kinds of absurdity and ugliness to come from the White House these next two months — just as they have come nonstop these past four years.
And I worry that, after Jan. 20, a spirit of appeasement rather than resolve will suffocate all raised hopes, as happened when Obama took office.
By the time Biden delivered his first speech as president-elect that night, more foreign leaders had congratulated him than did Republican senators.
No getting around it: Failure to take the Senate has clipped the progressive wing of the Democratic Party — and that bird won’t fly.
Oddly, the progressive agenda now depends on Georgia, where both Senate seats will be determined in Jan. 5 runoffs. No, two wins won’t mean that progressives will get their way, just that the way will not be entirely Grim Reapered.
If a dual victory in Georgia sounds like too long a shot, consider this: The name "Trump" will not be on that ballot — meaning that his fringe base won't pay attention.
The concept of a legislature is too complex for those who crave authoritarian certainty, which is why they are quick to condemn “Congress,” without ever distinguishing between the two houses, much less the two parties.
Traditional Republicans may show en masse, but newly enfranchised younger voters who went for Biden/Harris might match them. With a president- and VP-elect, and an ex-president and first lady making the rounds, there is at least a chance.
With a Senate controlled by people who are more attentive to Dow Jones than to COVID-19, who think fact-checking is a form of censorship, there is no chance.
That’s why, though progressives might now worry for the Green New Deal, for universal health care, for any semblance of economic equality — and though we’ll be agitating for reform after Jan. 20 no matter what rains in Georgia — we can celebrate this necessary first step.
Agitate Jack Garvey, author Keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, at hammlynn@gmail.com.
