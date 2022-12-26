Do you remember this traditional Christmas round?
Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat,
Please do put a penny in the old man’s hat.
If you haven’t got a penny then a ha’penny will do.
If you haven’t got a ha’penny then God Bless you.
Like most of our cultural celebration of Christmas, this carol has little to do with the Christian celebration of the birth of the Christ. Rather, it is social commentary designed to encourage us to remember that not everyone experiences Christmas as a time of joyous overspending and eating, of lavish gifting among those who really don’t need it.
— Who is the “old man?”
Today, we would say the old man with the hat is homeless.
Alas, however, it’s not just old men. This year, there are over 18,000 homeless people in Massachusetts, many hundreds of them being in Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury. This is a 26% increase over last year, with a large number of those homeless being school age and preschool children. This is a national disgrace.
— Why homeless?
The reasons for poverty and homelessness are legion. Some are indeed mentally or physically unable to support themselves, and have no one to care for them. Some are victims of domestic violence forced to choose between an abusive relationship and homelessness. Some suffer from addictive disorders.
And for others, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Some estimate that over 25% of the homeless are employed but earn such a low wage that they can’t afford housing.
Homeless adults are generally neither lazy nor incompetent nor worthless. They may be educated, thoughtful, compassionate people, but they have gotten the short end of a very short stick.
Are there no shelters? Let them go there.
These words echo Scrooge’s response on being asked to donate to the poor in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge was then told that “Some would rather die than go there (workhouses in Dickens’ day).” His response: “Well then, perhaps they should die, and reduce the surplus population.”
Alas, there are too many today who feel the same way. Don’t my taxes support shelters for the homeless? Why don’t they get work?
— The news is not all bad
In this area, we are blessed to have several organizations that help the poor and homeless, and provide free meals as well. Without our generous help, however, all of these generous organizations together cannot hope to meet the ever-increasing need for shelter and services in Greater Newburyport.
— Giving is good
Especially at this time of year, people talk about Christian giving, but giving has nothing to do with Christianity. Giving is a human need, and it’s well known that those who give the most gain the most.
You may ask: What good is giving a penny in this inflationary economy? Just ask Sue McKittrick, president of Pennies for Poverty, whose mission is to help eliminate poverty in the Greater Newburyport area.
In addition to leading food drives, Pennies for Poverty will give you a donation jar for your office or home, and ask simply that you put in 2 pennies 4 change as often as you, your employees and visitors can do. (http://www.penniesforpoverty.org). Sue will assure you that pennies count, big time.
— Giving is good for you
Assorted credible research has shown that giving anything not only enhances your self-esteem, and reduces anxiety and depression, but is also beneficial to your blood pressure and other vital measures.
I wish you a Happy New Year. and please … do put a penny in the old man’s hat.
Bob Keller lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.