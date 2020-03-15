According to the article “Attack of the Tiny Green Crabs,” 70% of the clam population in Casco Bay in Maine dropped. So who’s to blame for this catastrophic event? A mysterious foreign crab that has been slowly taking a toll on our marine life. Green crabs have been causing environmental destruction in New England for years and it’s time to put an end to this havoc.
The green crab first arrived in New England in 1817. They were reportedly catching a ride from Spanish and French trade ships. This often happens with other marine invasive species like the Asian crab, that hitchhiked from southern Asia on cargo ships.
The green crab was able to steadily grow in population. That population growth was barely affected by predators. The animals living in New England do not enjoy eating this exotic crab. Green crabs also have a weird appetite. I know it’s weird to think about, but these crabs eat clams and mussels. As you know, New England has a big clam industry and the crabs devastated the clam population in Casco Bay.
Not only do these crabs hurt the clam population, they also harm the marshes. They burrow into the marshes along the sides of the Merrimack River and that destroys the marshes because they are not strong enough to hold that many crabs. By burrowing, the crabs also prevent the growth of certain seagrasses, which provide food for other species. The marshes are home to many other types of native animals that we wouldn’t want to see disappear.
There is a great project called the New Hampshire Green Crab Project, which has a great program that will include you to help study the pattern of the crabs. There are many other projects that can help you get involved, like Manomet that works with schools to help educate the students and get them involved. Another way to prevent green crabs from destroying the marsh is to use them as bait for fishing — or you can even eat them. Surprisingly, there are many recipes online.
I remember going to the beach and catching the crabs in the tide pool and it was always fun. I’m aware that these crabs look very innocent although they do pinch people every once in a while. I know it sounds harsh to eat these critters or to use them as bait but they are destroying other environmental aspects in New England. It sounds like a better idea than to try to transport them back to Europe. Also since they are able to steadily grow in population the ones left over would be able to increase their numbers. The most reasonable alternative is to repurpose them.
At my previous school, we used to go on science field trips to the marsh. We also went to multiple events where we could inform others of the crabs’ danger. At the marsh, we would trap anywhere between five and 50 crabs and record their gender, size and the hardness of the shell. We had about three traps we would fill with bits of fish or clams. At the marsh, it’s hard to just run after the crabs because they are able to camouflage themselves by burrowing in the mud. With crab traps, the crabs are able to get in but they can’t escape and we don’t have to work as hard. To collect the data we would take them out of the traps and put them in buckets. Then we’d bring them back to the school to identify them. We did this throughout the year to compare the data brought in from each season. It was a great learning experience because we were able to figure out the dangers of invasive species and we were also able to have fun collecting the crabs.
Hopefully, we can eventually end the spread of green crabs and other invasive species. We can learn from all these invasions and adapt. Not all invasive species are bad. Some of them help the environment. However, these crabs hurt our environment. They also hurt the clam industry which causes economic harm. By using these crabs in different ways we can decrease their population. Next time you go fishing try buying green crab, it’s a cheaper alternative and environmentally helpful. If you’re craving seafood maybe look up a recipe and try it out.
Mickey Palermino is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
