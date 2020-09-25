In the summer, my thoughts go back to my childhood. We seem to go through many phases in our lives. We just got over one that was spending summers out back.
That is what we called our swimming hole. We would walk there each summer day. After going over to our playground, March's Hill, we’d get on the Boston & Maine railroad tracks that intersected with Middle Road, Newbury. Our swimming hole, Four Rock, was where Middle Road crossed the tracks.
But now we wanted to join the other kids who were going to Plum Island. Not many people had cars back then – certainly my parents didn’t. So we walked or thumbed rides. Just before my time, a streetcar went to the island.
We had one bus company in Newburyport then. Boutin’s Bus Line was garaged on Hancock Street. It had daily rides throughout Newburyport and Plum Island. But that cost money and we didn't have much of that. So to get to Plum Island, we could walk, but that took too much time, so we thumbed rides instead.
We began walking on Water Street at the foot of Bromfield. When a car came along, all of us would put out our thumbs. If we didn’t get a ride, we would walk to Rolfe’s Lane. So now, we could catch cars coming from both directions. Sometimes, there would be many kids thumbing for rides.
On that corner, there was a house where the Starwood family lived, with a nice boulder by the edge of the road. We would stand next to that large boulder, which we called Bummer's Rock, while waiting for a ride.
One of us could sit while the others stood nearby. It was a great spot to catch a ride. Right there was the beginning of the Plum Island Turnpike that took us right to the center of the island.
Along the way on Water Street, the city put in a beach. Down by the clam shacks, they dumped sand so people could swim at a place called Simmon’s Beach. But we weren't impressed with that. You had to be there when the tide was up. Also, it was river water and we wanted that good, old saltwater of Plum Island.
We would all carry a towel and have our bathing suits on under our clothes. The towel came in handy to sit on while at the beach. There was a huge parking lot just as you entered the beach and a nice ice cream stand to refresh yourself before you thumbed a ride home.
There was always a line of kids at Bummer’s Rock. The family had kept it there as a monument. When you drive that way, you can still see our favorite spot. When I see it today, it brings back so many nice memories.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
